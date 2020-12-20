HCTV Programs - week of Dec. 20
HCTV Program Schedule: Dec. 21 - 27
- A special 90-minute Good Day in Hudson features HCTV sports announcer Mike Rickman. Host Frank Youngwerth also takes the show back to his 2002 visit with the late Ada Cooper Miller and Bob Entenman discussing what Christmas was like when Ada was a young girl. Tom Vince receives an award from the Ohio House of Representatives, nominated by Rep. Casey Weinstein. Brian Suntken produced a special feature about Irving Berlin’s song, “White Christmas.”
- Annual Candle Lighting Ceremony is held at the Angel of Hope Memorial on the second Sunday of every December in Silver Springs Cemetery. Inspired by Richard Paul Evans book, The Christmas Box, it is a special time to remember and honor our children as the holidays approach. Produced by Tim Thies.
- Hudson High School celebrates the season with an Hour of Holiday Music by the Men’s and Women’s Choirs, Vocal Impact and the Wind Ensemble, and also the HHS Orchestra Holiday Concert.
- The Community of Saint John presents a festive celebration of Christmas complete with music, lessons of the season, and an inspiring message of hope.
- The City Club of Cleveland presents How Broadband Technologies Can Help Build a 21st Century City with John Cioffi, Ph.D. and Arogyaswami Paulraj, Ph.D. of Stanford University; also, Technology, Kids, and the Rise of Stealth Parenting with authors Jim Steyer and Julie Lythcott-Haims about technology’s impact on modern parenting to raise independent and resilient adults.
- Akron Roundtable presents a discussion about mental health in these times with Dr. Elizabeth Menefee, Child Guidance & Family Solutions and Dr. Jeffrey Moore, Portage Path Behavioral Health.
- Hudson Rotary Club welcomes Mike Ostrowski, Cleveland Cavaliers Leadership Team. Hudson Job Search presents “Job Search in the Time of COVID: Updates. Information. Advice.”
- Forum 360 visits with Howard Bender, Executive Director of Apollo’s Fire, to discuss reaching previously underserved audiences as well as success strategies in the era of COVID social distancing.
- First Congregational Church of Hudson will provide services throughout Christmas Eve Day.
- HCTV Archives: 2018 Hudson-Landsberg Christkindlmarkt recorded by Allyn & Nick; Hudson Community Chorus 2012 Faith, Hope & Love: Songs for the Soul; State of Mind Hudson 2020 offers “Ohio Mental Health Resources for Families”; Scenes & Things: Christmas Lights; Schmoozin’ with Susan visits Hudson Toy, Train & Hobby in 2005; 2017 Singers Companye performance.
To stream the HCTV channels and view archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.
Monday, Dec. 21
9 a.m. HHS Orchestra
10:30 a.m. Christkindl 2018
11 a.m. FCC: Advent Service
11:30 a.m. MetroParks
Noon Rotary: Ostrowski
1 p.m. City Club: Broadband
2 p.m. Faith Hope & Love
3:30 p.m. Forum 360
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
5 p.m. Appreciology
5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
6 p.m. Rotary: Ostrowski
7 p.m. HHS Holiday Orchestra
8:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson
10 p.m. Singers Companye
11 p.m. City Club: Parenting
Tuesday, Dec. 22
7 a.m. City Club: Broadband
8 a.m. State of Mind: Resources
9 a.m. MWR: Salzedo Harps
10:30 a.m. Forum 360
11 a.m. Singers Companye
Noon. HGC: Natural Holiday
1 p.m. HLHS: David S. Brown
2 p.m. Parade of Bands 2020
3 p.m. Schmoozin: Trains
3:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson
5 p.m. North of 60: Yoga
5:30 p.m. Hudson Job Search
6 p.m. Yeji: The Grey Colt
6:30 p.m. Forum 360
7 p.m. Annual Candlelighting
8 p.m. HHS Holiday Music
9 p.m. Christkindlmarkt 2018
9:30 p.m. Scenes: Lights
10 p.m. Faith Hope & Love
11:30 p.m. KBtime: Nela Park
Wednesday, Dec. 23
7 a.m. Hudson Job Search
7:30 a.m. Holiday Walk 2006
8 a.m. City Club: Broadband
9 a.m. Channel Maintenance
Noon. City Club: Parenting
1 p.m. HHS Holiday Music
2 p.m. HHS Holiday Orchestra
3:30 p.m. Summit MetroParks
4 p.m. HLHS: David S. Brown
5 p.m. FCC: Advent Service
5:30 p.m. Christkindl 2018
6 p.m. Akron Roundtable
7 p.m. Schmoozin’: Trains
7:30 p.m. Forum 360
8 p.m. KBtime: Nela Park
8:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson
10 p.m. Rotary: Ostrowski
11 p.m. State of Mind: Resources
Thursday, Dec. 24
7 a.m. MWR: Salzedo Harp Duo
8:30 a.m. Holiday Walk 2017
9 a.m. Polka Time
10 a.m. Schmoozin: Trains
10:30 a.m. FCC: Children’s Pageant
11:30 a.m. Scenes: Lights
Noon. HGC: Natural Holiday
1 p.m. Community of Saint John Service
2 p.m. Faith Hope & Love
3:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson
5 p.m. FCC: Candlelight Service
6 p.m. Annual Candlelighting
7 p.m. FCC: Candlelight Service
8 p.m. HHS Holiday Music
9 p.m. Community of Saint John Service
10 p.m. Holiday Walk 2006
10:30 p.m. KBtime: Nela Park
11 p.m. FCC: Candlelight Service
Friday, Dec. 25
7 a.m. Faith Hope & Love
8:30 a.m. Holiday Walk 2006
9 a.m. FCC: Advent Service
9:30 a.m. HHS Holiday Orchestras
11 a.m. HHS Holiday Music
Noon. Community of Saint John
1 p.m. Forum 360: Apollo’s Fire
1:30 p.m. Salzedo Harp Duo
3 p.m. Annual Candlelighting
4 p.m. Christkindlmarkt 2018
4:30 p.m. Schmoozin: Trains
5 p.m. Singers Companye
6 p.m. HHS Holiday Orchestras
7:30 p.m. HHS Holiday Music
8:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. KBtime: Nela
11 p.m. Scenes: Lights
Saturday, Dec. 26
7 a.m. City Club: Parenting
8 a.m. State of Mind: Resources
9 a.m. HLHS: David S. Brown
10 a.m. Good Day in Hudson
11:30 a.m. KBtime: Nela
Noon Akron Roundtable
1 p.m. HHS Holiday Music
2 p.m. HHS Holiday Orchestra
3:30 p.m. Christkindl 2018
4 p.m. Singers Companye
5 p.m. Community of Saint John
6 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
7:30 p.m. HHS Orchestras
9 p.m. HHS Holiday Music
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie
Sunday, Dec. 27
7 a.m. State of Mind: Resources
8 a.m. Annual Candlelighting
9 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian
10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE
11:30 a.m. MetroParks Serenity
Noon Community of Saint John
1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran
2:30 p.m. North of 60: Yoga
3 p.m. Christkindlmarkt 2018
3:30 p.m. Hudson Job Search
4 p.m. City Club: Broadband
5 p.m. Community of Saint John
6 p.m. Rotary: Ostrowski
7 p.m. Faith Hope & Love
8:30 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. KBtime
11 p.m. City Club: Parenting