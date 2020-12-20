HCTV Programs - week of Dec. 20

Kent Weeklies

HCTV Program Schedule: Dec. 21 - 27

A special 90-minute Good Day in Hudson features HCTV sports announcer Mike Rickman. Host Frank Youngwerth also takes the show back to his 2002 visit with the late Ada Cooper Miller and Bob Entenman discussing what Christmas was like when Ada was a young girl. Tom Vince receives an award from the Ohio House of Representatives, nominated by Rep. Casey Weinstein. Brian Suntken produced a special feature about Irving Berlin’s song, “White Christmas.”

Annual Candle Lighting Ceremony is held at the Angel of Hope Memorial on the second Sunday of every December in Silver Springs Cemetery. Inspired by Richard Paul Evans book, The Christmas Box, it is a special time to remember and honor our children as the holidays approach. Produced by Tim Thies.

Hudson High School celebrates the season with an Hour of Holiday Music by the Men’s and Women’s Choirs, Vocal Impact and the Wind Ensemble, and also the HHS Orchestra Holiday Concert.

The Community of Saint John presents a festive celebration of Christmas complete with music, lessons of the season, and an inspiring message of hope.

The City Club of Cleveland presents How Broadband Technologies Can Help Build a 21st Century City with John Cioffi, Ph.D. and Arogyaswami Paulraj, Ph.D. of Stanford University; also, Technology, Kids, and the Rise of Stealth Parenting with authors Jim Steyer and Julie Lythcott-Haims about technology’s impact on modern parenting to raise independent and resilient adults.

Akron Roundtable presents a discussion about mental health in these times with Dr. Elizabeth Menefee, Child Guidance & Family Solutions and Dr. Jeffrey Moore, Portage Path Behavioral Health.

Hudson Rotary Club welcomes Mike Ostrowski, Cleveland Cavaliers Leadership Team. Hudson Job Search presents “Job Search in the Time of COVID: Updates. Information. Advice.”

Forum 360 visits with Howard Bender, Executive Director of Apollo’s Fire, to discuss reaching previously underserved audiences as well as success strategies in the era of COVID social distancing.

First Congregational Church of Hudson will provide services throughout Christmas Eve Day.

HCTV Archives: 2018 Hudson-Landsberg Christkindlmarkt recorded by Allyn & Nick; Hudson Community Chorus 2012 Faith, Hope & Love: Songs for the Soul; State of Mind Hudson 2020 offers “Ohio Mental Health Resources for Families”; Scenes & Things: Christmas Lights; Schmoozin’ with Susan visits Hudson Toy, Train & Hobby in 2005; 2017 Singers Companye performance.

To stream the HCTV channels and view archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.

Monday, Dec. 21

9 a.m. HHS Orchestra

10:30 a.m. Christkindl 2018

11 a.m. FCC: Advent Service

11:30 a.m. MetroParks

Noon Rotary: Ostrowski

1 p.m. City Club: Broadband

2 p.m. Faith Hope & Love

3:30 p.m. Forum 360

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Rotary: Ostrowski

7 p.m. HHS Holiday Orchestra

8:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. Singers Companye

11 p.m. City Club: Parenting

Tuesday, Dec. 22

7 a.m. City Club: Broadband

8 a.m. State of Mind: Resources

9 a.m. MWR: Salzedo Harps

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. Singers Companye

Noon. HGC: Natural Holiday

1 p.m. HLHS: David S. Brown

2 p.m. Parade of Bands 2020

3 p.m. Schmoozin: Trains

3:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson

5 p.m. North of 60: Yoga

5:30 p.m. Hudson Job Search

6 p.m. Yeji: The Grey Colt

6:30 p.m. Forum 360

7 p.m. Annual Candlelighting

8 p.m. HHS Holiday Music

9 p.m. Christkindlmarkt 2018

9:30 p.m. Scenes: Lights

10 p.m. Faith Hope & Love

11:30 p.m. KBtime: Nela Park

Wednesday, Dec. 23

7 a.m. Hudson Job Search

7:30 a.m. Holiday Walk 2006

8 a.m. City Club: Broadband

9 a.m. Channel Maintenance

Noon. City Club: Parenting

1 p.m. HHS Holiday Music

2 p.m. HHS Holiday Orchestra

3:30 p.m. Summit MetroParks

4 p.m. HLHS: David S. Brown

5 p.m. FCC: Advent Service

5:30 p.m. Christkindl 2018

6 p.m. Akron Roundtable

7 p.m. Schmoozin’: Trains

7:30 p.m. Forum 360

8 p.m. KBtime: Nela Park

8:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. Rotary: Ostrowski

11 p.m. State of Mind: Resources

Thursday, Dec. 24

7 a.m. MWR: Salzedo Harp Duo

8:30 a.m. Holiday Walk 2017

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. Schmoozin: Trains

10:30 a.m. FCC: Children’s Pageant

11:30 a.m. Scenes: Lights

Noon. HGC: Natural Holiday

1 p.m. Community of Saint John Service

2 p.m. Faith Hope & Love

3:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson

5 p.m. FCC: Candlelight Service

6 p.m. Annual Candlelighting

7 p.m. FCC: Candlelight Service

8 p.m. HHS Holiday Music

9 p.m. Community of Saint John Service

10 p.m. Holiday Walk 2006

10:30 p.m. KBtime: Nela Park

11 p.m. FCC: Candlelight Service

Friday, Dec. 25

7 a.m. Faith Hope & Love

8:30 a.m. Holiday Walk 2006

9 a.m. FCC: Advent Service

9:30 a.m. HHS Holiday Orchestras

11 a.m. HHS Holiday Music

Noon. Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Forum 360: Apollo’s Fire

1:30 p.m. Salzedo Harp Duo

3 p.m. Annual Candlelighting

4 p.m. Christkindlmarkt 2018

4:30 p.m. Schmoozin: Trains

5 p.m. Singers Companye

6 p.m. HHS Holiday Orchestras

7:30 p.m. HHS Holiday Music

8:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. KBtime: Nela

11 p.m. Scenes: Lights

Saturday, Dec. 26

7 a.m. City Club: Parenting

8 a.m. State of Mind: Resources

9 a.m. HLHS: David S. Brown

10 a.m. Good Day in Hudson

11:30 a.m. KBtime: Nela

Noon Akron Roundtable

1 p.m. HHS Holiday Music

2 p.m. HHS Holiday Orchestra

3:30 p.m. Christkindl 2018

4 p.m. Singers Companye

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

7:30 p.m. HHS Orchestras

9 p.m. HHS Holiday Music

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, Dec. 27

7 a.m. State of Mind: Resources

8 a.m. Annual Candlelighting

9 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. MetroParks Serenity

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2:30 p.m. North of 60: Yoga

3 p.m. Christkindlmarkt 2018

3:30 p.m. Hudson Job Search

4 p.m. City Club: Broadband

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: Ostrowski

7 p.m. Faith Hope & Love

8:30 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. KBtime

11 p.m. City Club: Parenting