Area churches plan Christmas services

Kent Weeklies

REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH IN CUYAHOGA FALLS

Redeemer Lutheran Church and Christian School, located at 2141 Fifth St., Cuyahoga Falls, invites all to celebrate the birth of Christ at in-person and/or livestream services on Christmas Eve at 3, 7 and 10 p.m. and Christmas Day at 10 a.m.

Livestream services will be on its website at RedeemerLutheran.us and also on facebook.com/RLCCFO. Contact the church office at 330-923-1445 for more information.

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH IN STOW

The United Methodist Church in Stow will have a Christmas Eve service Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. in the parking lot. Remain in your cars, keep the heat running, tune to 94.5 FM on your radio dial and enjoy as you hear the story of the first arrival of the Lord and King. Plan to attend this special service done in a socially distanced and safe way as possible during this time of rising COVID-19 instances.

Contact the church, located at 4880 Fishcreek Road in Stow, by phone at 330-673-7752, by email at umcinstow@gmail.com, or visit the website at www.stowumc.org.

FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH OF TALLMADGE

The First Congregational Church of Tallmadge will have two worship services on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

The 5 p.m. service will be in the parking lot only. This will be a short Family Service. Attendees in the parking lot can tune in to FM 103.1.The entire community is invited to attend.

There will also be an online service ready for viewing any time after 7 p.m. See the website, fcctallmadge.org, for more details.

On Sunday, Dec. 27, at 10 a.m. there will be an online service only - no parking lot or in person.

All visitors and guests are welcome to attend the parking lot services. A free will offering will be accepted from those who wish to give.

The church is located at 85 Heritage Drive in Tallmadge.

TWIN FALLS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Christmas Eve Candlelight service will be live streaming at 7 p.m. Dec. 24.

Live streaming of the worship service is available at www.twinfallsumc.org

Twin Falls United Methodist Church, with Pastor Jim Lewis, is located at 60 N. River Road in Munroe Falls; phone is 330-688-5676; and website is www. twinfallsumc.org.

FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH OF AKRON

First Congregational Church of Akron (First Church) will have a Christmas Eve Family Festival Service, Wednesday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m. Planned is a service filled with messages and modern music for all young in age and the young at heart.

At 8 p.m. will be a Service of Lessons and Carols, filled with traditions of song and scripture. Have candles ready at home to light as "Silent Night" is sung at the close.

There will be a Christmas Concert at 10 p.m., featuring arrangement of seasonal music with some readings and a Christmas prayer to inspire and accompany you either on Christmas Eve or on Christmas Day.

All services are now livestreamed only, and can be found on the website at www.akronfcc.org/live or on our Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/FCCofAkron.

The church is located at 292 E. Market St. in Akron.

NEW LIFE CHURCH IN STOW

On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. will be the annual service at New Life Church. The Christ Candle will be lit to finalize Advent. Then Sunday, Dec. 27, there will be one Family Service at 11 a.m

CDC guidelines are always observed. Masks are available if you forget yours. Seating is appropriately spaced.

You may get the most up-go-date information by visiting www.newlifechurchonline.com/​coronavirus.

The church is located at 4415 Darrow Road in Stow. Telephone is 330-562-6285. Email office@stownewlife.com or visit http.//​www.stownewlife.com.

REJOICE LUTHERAN CHURCH IN HUDSON

Rejoice Lutheran Church in Hudson will host Christmas Eve worship services at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. You can attend in person or virtually by viewing the live stream on the Facebook Live page.

Rejoice is located at 7855 Stow Road, Hudson. Visit www.rejoicelc.org or Rejoice Lutheran Church Facebook page.

THE FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH OF TWINSBURG

The First Congregational Church of Twinsburg United Church of Christ invites all to its Facebook live Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. as they welcome the Light of the World.

All are welcome to come to the sanctuary Christmas Eve, 7:30-8:30 p.m. to light a candle and illuminate this special night. Family groups will be welcomed individually to the space while carols play.

Linger outside to enjoy the lights of the Square, to participate in the Community Lessons and Carols Walk or to see the warm glow of the sanctuary increase as more and more candles are lit. You may also watch the entire event on Facebook Live beginning at 7 p.m.

Stroll in the glow of the illuminated Square and hear the story of the Nativity through nine traditional lessons and carols. Each of the nine stops shares a scripture reading and carol.

Celebrate your Christmas Eve in a family friendly, self-paced walk beginning at 5:30 and ending at 8:30 at the steps of the church. Join in the Candle Lighting Ceremony inside the sanctuary with live music from Alyce Jennings, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Contact the church office with questions: office@fcctwinsburg.org. The church is located at 9050 Church St., Twinsburg.