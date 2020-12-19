Cuyahoga Falls Library plans virtual programs

Kent Weeklies

The library will be closed in observance of Dec. 24 and 25, Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

In response to the surge in COVID-19 cases and the library is providing drive-thru & contact-free services until further notice. In-person browsing and computer use are currently unavailable.

Library Drive-Thru & Reference Hours:

Tuesday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday 1 – 6 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday 1 – 5 p.m.

VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

All library programs are virtual. For more information and registration visit: www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

Advertising 101 - 12/23/2020 Noon - 1 p.m.

BBB was founded in 1912 to help regulate advertising within the marketplace. Today, BBB gives precedence to truth in advertising. BBB reviews local business advertising and challenges any potential false or misleading ads in an attempt to control the advertising claims made by businesses. Presenters will walk through examples of misleading advertisements and the tools we offer on the website that help consumers understand why certain advertisements are deceptive. Part of the Business Success @ Your Library program series, presented by Edwin Hubbard, Better Business Bureau of Akron. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Teen Choose Your Own Adventure! - 12/23 & 12/30 4 - 5 p.m.

Before you enter, you should know there are at least 23 different stories to play out. Some are short, some are longer, some are tragic, some are victorious. Some require puzzle solving, some won't. Grab a pen and paper so you can take notes. Play through as many times as you'd like! Register to receive a Google Docs link to play.