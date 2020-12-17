Window Wonderland open until New Year's

Kent Weeklies

Looking for something to do in the evenings that is safe and socially distanced? Drive by The Dane Foundation’s headquarters and enjoy Window Wonderland! In the tradition of the holiday windows from O’Neil’s in downtown Akron or Macy’s in New York City, Window Wonderland features several, large, holiday window displays, lighted and fun to see for all ages.

From a frozen, magical tundra to The Grinch, and even elves working hard at Santa’s workshop, the windows transport passengers to a variety of holiday locations. Lights are bright at The Dane Foundation in Bailey Plaza, 3440 Bailey Road, in Cuyahoga Falls, from 6 to 11 p.m. each night until New Year's Day.

The drive-thru is free, but donations are appreciated. Donations can be made at the website or by texting the number 44321 and putting DANE or WINDOWWONDERLAND in the message. Proceeds from Window Wonderland benefit The Dane Foundation’s Project Elf.

The Dane Foundation began in 2005, and is a 501C3 charity with a mission to provide for the unique needs of individuals with physical and developmental disabilities. One way the organization accomplishes its mission is by giving quality-of-life items to those with disabilities. These are items not paid for by insurances, and that cannot be purchased with a food stamp card. These items include paper products like toilet paper, and paper towels, hygiene items, cleaning products, laundry items, bath towels and bed sheets. Project Elf not only provides quality-of-life items, but individuals can request a holiday wish item including toys, books, games, clothing, music, craft items, etc. No cash, gift cards, or bills are paid as part of Project Elf.

For more information on The Dane Foundation, visit the website at www.TheDaneFoundation.org. If you would like to donate to The Dane Foundation, donations can be made by texting 44321 and putting the words WindowWonderland or DANE in the message. For more information call 330-703-1183 or email info@thedanefoundation.org.