First Congregational Church to hold Christmas Eve service

The First Congregational Church of Twinsburg United Church of Christ invites all to its Facebook live Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. as they welcome the Light of the World.

All are welcome to come to the sanctuary Christmas Eve, 7:30-8:30 p.m. to light a candle and illuminate this special night. Family groups will be welcomed individually to the space while carols play.

Linger outside to enjoy the lights of the Square, to participate in the Community Lessons and Carols Walk or to see the warm glow of the sanctuary increase as more and more candles are lit. You may also watch the entire event on Facebook Live beginning at 7 p.m.

Stroll in the glow of the illuminated Square and hear the story of the Nativity through nine traditional lessons and carols. Each of the nine stops shares a scripture reading and carol.

Celebrate your Christmas Eve in a family friendly, self-paced walk beginning at 5:30 and ending at 8:30 at the steps of the church. Join in the Candle Lighting Ceremony inside the sanctuary with live music from Alyce Jennings, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Contact the church office with questions: office@fcctwinsburg.org. The church is located at 9050 Church St., Twinsburg.