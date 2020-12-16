Engagement - Emily Marie Allerton & Benjamin Alexander Wygant

Kent Weeklies

Emily Marie Allerton and Benjamin Alexander Wygant, both of Newport RI, are planning a summer 2022 wedding.

She is the daughter of Ellen M. Allerton of Hudson and David and Patricia Allerton of Twinsburg.

He is the son of Tim and Christine Wygant of Newport, RI.

The bride-to-be received a bachelor's degree from Allegheny College, PA and a master's in Holistic Counseling Psychology, from Salve Regina University, Newport RI. She is employed as a Clinical Therapist, in Newport, RI.

Her fiance received a bachelor's degree in philosophy from the University of Rhode Island, South Kingstown, RI. He is employed by Riverhead Building Supply, Middletown, RI.