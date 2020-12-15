Nordonia Hills Branch Library programs

Kent Weeklies

Casual Reads

A monthly meeting to discuss light fiction titles – virtually! This discussion will be hosted on Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Monday, Jan. 11, 2 p.m. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens

Coffee and Conversation: Thursday Book Discussion

A monthly meeting to discuss fiction and nonfiction titles in a casual group setting – virtually! This discussion will be hosted on Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Thursday, Jan. 14, 2 p.m. "Writers and Lovers" by Lily King

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Mystery Book Discussion - Wednesdays, Dec. 23, Jan. 27, 6 p.m.

Join us to discuss a good mystery - virtually! This discussion will be hosted on Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Wednesday, Dec. 23, 6 p.m. " A Better Man" by Louise Penny

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 6 p.m. "The Fallen" by David Baldacci

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Professional Book Nerds: Books You Might Have Missed in 2020 - Tuesday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m.

Join the Friends of the Nordonia Hills Branch Library for their annual meeting and a talk by Adam Sockel. Sockel is one half of the popular Professional Book Nerds podcast. Meeting at 6:30 p.m. , talk at 7 p.m. . This program will be hosted on Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Readers and librarians alike turn to the PBN team for weekly expert book recommendations, author interviews and all things literary. Learn more about OverDrive and books you may have missed in the last 12 months. If you're interested in knowing what the friends of Nordonia Hills Branch Library are up to, or if you're looking for a great volunteer opportunity, join us at 6:30 p.m. for their Annual Meeting.

The "Books You Might Have Missed 2020" portion of the evening will begin at 7 p.m.

Writers Guild of Nordonia Hills - Wednesdays, Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m.

Writers wanted! New writers and old hands welcome, fiction, nonfiction, and everything in between. Have your work critiqued and give feedback to others in a fun and friendly environment. Bring a sample of your work to share. This program will be hosted on Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Children’s and Teen Programs

Take It Make it Stick Puppets - Through Dec. 31

Stop into the Nordonia Hills Library to pick up a craft kit to make a snowman and a reindeer stick puppet, while supplies last.

Baby Time - Thursdays, Dec. 17, Jan. 14 Jan. 21, 10: 15 am

Baby Timefeatures books, bounces, songs, and bubbles, followed by a playtime.

Baby Time is for children 24 months and under with a parent or caregiver.

This program will be hosted on Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Toddler and Preschool Story Time - Thursdays, Dec. 17, Jan. 14 Jan. 21, 11:15 a.m.

Story time features stories, rhymes, music, sometimes flannels, and bubbles. Story Time is for children ages 2- 5 with 2-year-olds accompanied by a parent, or caregiver.

This program will be hosted on Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

School Age Programs

After School Program

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 4 p.m.

Join Miss Melissa virtually for an after-school craft. This program will be hosted on Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Weaving - Weave a bookmark or bracelet using Popsicle sticks. Craft kit with craft sticks and yarn available at the Nordonia Hills Library.

Jan. 13 - Plastic Spoon Snowman –Make a snowman in a clay pot with white pom-poms or cotton balls, and white plastic spoon. Craft kits will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library after Jan. 2.

Messy Monday - Monday Dec. 21, Jan. 11, 6 p.m.

Join us for some virtual messy fun.This program will be hosted on Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Remember to wear old clothes - you may get messy.

Dec. 21- coffee filter art and parachute person. Make a person out of pipe cleaners and then Tie-dye a coffee filter with markers to turn it until a parachute for your person.

Jan. 11- Jackson Pollock art. Learn about Jackson Pollock and create some Jackson Pollock inspired art. Supplies are available for pick up at Nordonia Hills Library after Jan. 2.

STEM-Virtual Build it! - Friday, Jan. 22, 4 p.m.

Whether you build by yourself or with a family member, use your imagination to build something with blocks or Legos. This program will be hosted on Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Facebook Is it Magic or Science?

The first Monday of the month Miss Sue will post an experiment on the Nordonia Hills Branch Library Facebook. Join us for great hands on STEAM fun.

Teen Turn Out

Every month we'll try something new. Maybe a craft or a recipe or a skill you can take with you out into the world. Online Registration required.

Dec. 15, 6:30 p.m. Finger-knitting a gift for a friend!

Jan. 12, 6:30 p.m. Can you tie a knot? Join us and use your talent to create a Macramé Key Chain.