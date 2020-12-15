Hudson Library awarded five-star status eighth year in a row

Kent Weeklies

The Hudson Library & Historical Society has again achieved the highest ranking of five stars for the eighth consecutive year from the Library Journal Index of Public Library Service. Of the 5,608 U.S. public libraries scored on the LJ Index, there are 262 Star Libraries (ranked with 3, 4 or 5 stars). Hudson Library’s five star ranking places it among the top 1.4% of libraries nationwide.

The rankings are grouped by expenditure categories. Hudson Library ranks third highest in the nation in the $1 million-$4.9 million category, and second highest in Ohio, after Grandview, which ranked first in the nation. Additionally, Hudson is one of a select number of U.S. libraries achieving Star Library status every year since the inception of the LJ Index in 2009.

This is the 13th edition of the LJ Index, which compares U.S. public libraries with their spending peers based on selected per capita output measurements including circulation (physical and e-material), library visits, program attendance, public computer users, wifi sessions and electronic retrievals.

For the complete results of the Library Journal rankings, visit the library’s website at hudsonlibrary.org.