Engagement: Emily Mavis Erdmann & Lucas Noah Kulesza

Kent Weeklies

Meg and John Erdmann of Hudson announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Mavis, to Lucas Noah Kulesza, son of Joe and Laura Kulesza of West Chicago, IL.

The bride-to-be is a 2015 graduate of Hudson High School and graduated from Miami of Ohio in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in Russian, French, and professional writing.

Her fiance graduated high school in 2017 and will graduate from Miami of Ohio with a bachelor's degree in physics in May.

The couple will wed in January, 2021, in Galveston, Texas and will temporarily be making their new home in Oxford, Ohio.