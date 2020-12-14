One Fund in Aurora reaches 79.5% of goal

Submitted content

As of last Saturday, the One Fund reached 79.5% of the $67,000 goal. To date, 320 cards were returned out of 10,480 mailed. The business drive accounted for $2,735.00 and the residential drive accounted for $50,506.00 for a total of $ 53,241.00 and 79.5%.

To receive a pledge card call the number below and a card will be mailed to you. Contributions can be mailed to P.O. Box 111, Aurora Ohio, 44202.

The One Fund is managed by a group of citizens that are all volunteers. There are no paid executives in this organization. The One Fund has less than a 4% administration cost that covers filing fees, postage and printing cost.

Any questions concerning the Aurora One Fund can be directed to the Executive Director Joe Kotlin at 330-562-7233 or President John Schamader at 330-562- 0248.

This information was provided by the One Fund.