HCTV programs for the week of Dec. 13
- Hudson Job Search presents “Job Search in the Time of COVID: Updates. Information. Advice.” Leaders of Hudson Job Search participated in a Zoom conference call to provide information for job seekers about how the pandemic is impacting job opportunities, networking, interviewing, and more.
- David S. Brown, author of "The Last American Aristocrat: The Brilliant Life and Improbable Education of Henry Adams," presented virtually for the Hudson Library & Historical Society.
- Hudson Rotary Club welcomes Bob DiBiasio, Senior VP of Public Affairs of the Cleveland Indians. The December edition of Good Day in Hudson features guest Mike Rickman, longtime HCTV sports announcer and volunteer. Host Frank Youngwerth also takes the show back to his 2002 visit with the late Ada Cooper Miller and Bob Entenman, discussing what Christmas was like when Ada was a young girl. Tom Vince shares his Moment in Hudson History with holiday traditions, and Liz Murphy presents Happening in Hudson December 2020. Brian Suntken produced a special feature about the story behind Irving Berlin’s song, “White Christmas.”
- The City Club of Cleveland presents “Advancing Racial Equity in Ohio’s Schools” with Paolo DeMaria, Ohio Department of Education; Laura Kohler, Ohio State BOE; and Dr. Renee Willis, Richmond Heights.
- Summit MetroParks offers “25 Minutes of Serene Scenes from Cascade Valley MetroPark”.
- Forum 360 features Marquita Thatcher of Taylor Thatcher Law to talk about preparing for divorce and how to gain a better understanding of the legalities and rights.
- The Community of Saint John focuses on John the Baptist, the cousin of Jesus of Nazareth, who pointed the way to Christ. Discussion and a message of hope in the times in which we live.
- HCTV Archives: Hudson Community Chorus “Faith, Hope & Love: Songs for the Soul” 2012; State of Mind Hudson 2020 offers “Ohio Mental Health Resources for Families”; Scenes & Things: Christmas Lights; Schmoozin’ with Susan visits Hudson Toy, Train & Hobby in 2005.
HCTV community programming is Spectrum channel 1021. Government programming is 1022. Community information is 1023. To stream the HCTV channels and view archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.
Monday, Dec. 14
9 a.m. HLHS: David S. Brown
10 a.m. FCC: Advent Program
11 a.m. Summit MetroParks
11:30 a.m. Schmoozin’: Trains
Noon Rotary: DiBiasio
1 p.m. Profile: Ada Miller
2:10 p.m. Tribute to Ada
3 p.m. Hudson Job Search
3:30 p.m. Holiday Walk 2017
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
5 p.m. Appreciology
5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
6 p.m. Rotary: DiBiasio
7 p.m. Yeji: The Grey Colt
7:30 p.m. Holiday Walk 2006
8 p.m. Hudson Job Search
8:30 p.m. Faith Hope & Love
10 p.m. Scenes: Lights
10:30 p.m. KBtime: Nela
11 p.m. CC: Racial Equity
Tuesday, Dec. 15
7 a.m. Scenes: Lights
7:30 a.m. Faith Hope & Love
9 a.m. MWR: Salzedo Harp Duo
10:30 a.m. Forum 360
11 a.m. CC: Racial Equity
Noon. Solstice Flute Ensemble
1 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
2:30 p.m. HCF Career Panel
3 p.m. FCC: Advent Service
4 p.m. Summit MetroParks
4:30 p.m. The Grell Project
5 p.m. North of 60: Yoga
5:30 p.m. James Ellsworth
7 p.m. HLHS: David S. Brown
8 p.m. Hudson Job Search
8:30 p.m. Schmoozin’: Trains
9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
10:30 p.m. KBtime: Nela Park
11 p.m. HLHS: Bromfield
Wednesday, Dec. 16
7 a.m. HGC: Natural Holiday
8 a.m. Yeji: The Grey Colt
8:30 a.m. Holiday Walk 2006
9 a.m. Hudson Job Search
9:30 a.m. Scenes: Lights
10 a.m. HLHS: David S. Brown
11 a.m. Akron Roundtable Noon Tribute to Ada
1 p.m. North of 60: Yoga
1:30 p.m. Summit MetroParks
2 p.m. Parade of Bands 2020
3 p.m. Schmoozin’: Trains
3:30 p.m. Holiday Walk 2017
4 p.m. Faith Hope & Love
5:30 p.m. Holiday Walk 2006
6 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
7:30 p.m. Forum 360
8 p.m. Hudson Job Search
8:30 p.m. North of 60: Yoga
9 p.m. State of Mind: Resources
10 p.m. Rotary: DiBiasio
11 p.m. Community of Saint John
Thursday, Dec. 17
7 a.m. State of Mind: Resources
8 a.m. CC: Racial Equity
9 a.m. Polka Time
10 a.m. Faith Hope & Love
11:30 a.m. Schmoozin’: Trains
Noon HCF: Alumni Career Panel
12:30 p.m. Scenes: Lights
1 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
2:30 p.m. Yeji: The Grey Colt
3 p.m. Hudson Job Search
3:30 p.m. Holiday Walk 2017
4 p.m. Akron Roundtable
5 p.m. North of 60: Yoga
5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John
6:30 p.m. Summit MetroParks
7 p.m. HHA: Don Reisig Tribute
8:30 p.m. KBtime: Nela Park
9 p.m. HLHS: David S. Brown
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. Forum 360
11 p.m. Hudson Job Search
11:30 p.m. Holiday Walk 2006
Friday, Dec. 18
7 a.m. Community of Saint John
8 a.m. MWR: Salzedo Harp Duo
9:30 a.m. Scenes: Lights
10 a.m. Profile: Ada Miller
11 a.m. Holiday Walk 2006
11:30 a.m. HCF Career Panel
Noon Rotary: DiBiasio
1 p.m. Forum 360
1:30 p.m. North of 60: Yoga
2 p.m. James Ellsworth
3:30 p.m. Schmoozin’: Trains
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
5 p.m. Appreciology
5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
6 p.m. CC: Racial Equity
7 p.m. Yeji: The Grey Colt
7:30 p.m. Faith Hope & Love
9 p.m. HCF Career Panel
9:30 p.m. Scenes: Lights
10 p.m. ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. KBtime: Nela Park
11 p.m. Schmoozin’: Trains
11:30 p.m. Scenes: Lights
Saturday, Dec. 19
7 a.m. CC: Racial Equity
8 a.m. MWR: Mossburg-Howsman
9 a.m. HGC: Natural Holiday
10 a.m. HLHS: David S. Brown
11 a.m. State of Mind: Resources
Noon. HCF: Alumni Career Panel
12:30 p.m. Scenes: Lights
1 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
2:30 p.m. Hudson Profile: Ada
3:30 p.m. Tribute to Ada
4:30 p.m. Faith Hope & Love
6 p.m. Singers Companye 2017
8 p.m. Hudson Job Search
8:30 pm. Schmoozin’: Trains
9 p.m. Scenes: Lights
9:30 p.m. KBtime: Nela Park
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie
Sunday, Dec. 20
7 a.m. State of Mind: Resources
8 a.m. Inn Chat: VanOsdol
8:30 a.m. HCF Career Panel
9 a.m. Forum 360: Divorce
9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian
10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE
11:30 a.m. Holiday Walk 2006
Noon Community of Saint John
1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran
2:30 p.m. Schmoozin’: Trains
3 p.m. HHA: Tribute Don Reisig
4:30 p.m. Hudson Job Search
5 p.m. Community of Saint John
6 p.m. Rotary: DiBiasio
7 p.m. Summit MetroParks
7:30 p.m. Faith Hope & Love
9 p.m. HLHS: David S. Brown
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. KBtime: Nela Park
11 p.m. State of Mind: Resources