Cuyahoga Falls Public Library - week of Dec. 13

In response to the surge in COVID-19 cases and the library is providing drive-thru & contact-free services until further notice. In-person browsing and computer use are currently unavailable.

Library Drive-Thru & Reference Hours:

Tuesday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Wednesday 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Saturday 1 – 5 p.m.

VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

All library programs are virtual. For more information and registration visit: www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

Book Angels - Dec. 14, 5 - 6 p.m.

Make an angel from the pages of old books. The library will supply all materials, 2 book angels per person. Please be sure to include your email when registering so we can send you a link to the tutorial and let you know when the kits of materials are ready for pickup.

Read Em and Eat Book Club - Dec. 14, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Kids ages 2nd grade and up are invited to sign up for this unique book and cooking club. The library will provide a book for you to take home and read, as well as a yummy recipe that pertains to the story, which you can make in the week leading up to the book club. We'll then get together on Zoom to discuss the book and how our recipes turned out! Books and some ingredients will be supplied by the library. Registration is required. You must include an email address.

Teen Choose Your Own Adventure! Dec. 16, 4 - 5 p.m.

Before you enter, you should know there are at least 23 different stories to play out. Some are short, some are longer, some are tragic, some are victorious. Some require puzzle solving, some won't. Grab a pen and paper so you can take notes. Play through as many times as you'd like! Register to receive a Google Docs link to play.

Health Chats: Nutrition/Diet/Healthy Living - Dec. 17, 10 - 11 a.m.

Local experts from the Western Reserve Hospital inform and educate you on the latest health and wellness trends, answer questions about specific care topics and provide you with helpful resources you can trust. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Riverfront Readers Book Club - Dec. 17, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

This group meets the third Thursday of the month. New members are always welcome. This month, we are reading A Wedding in December by Sarah Morgan. Call the library to reserve your copy of the book. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program. Digital copies of the book are available.

Afternoon Adventures - Dec. 19, 10 - 11 a.m.

Get ready for some fun, pretend play! This program is geared for children of all ages. Starting the Tuesday before each event, we'll have take-home kits available to be picked up at the library. On Saturday, we'll post a video and a special tutorial on how to use the items in your kits to create some dramatic playthings. We can't wait to see what you create! There will also be books on hand to check out that go with each month's theme so you can act out a scene or just read together. Registration for each event is required. Please include an email address.

Advertising 101 - Dec. 23, noon - 1 p.m.

BBB was founded in 1912 to help regulate advertising within the marketplace. Today, BBB gives precedence to truth in advertising. BBB reviews local business advertising and challenges any potential false or misleading ads in an attempt to control the advertising claims made by businesses. We walk through examples of misleading advertisements and the tools we offer on our website that help consumers understand why certain advertisements are deceptive. Part of the Business Success @ Your Library program series, presented by Edwin Hubbard, Better Business Bureau of Akron. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.