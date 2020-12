Kent Weeklies

The Hudson Garden Club's December meeting will be a Zoom Webinar provided by The Ohio State University Bee Lab.

Heather Holm, author and bee expert will present "Creating and Enhancing Native Bee Habitat in Your Garden."

The meeting will be Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

Sign in at 6:30 p.m. to socialize with HGC members via Zoom. This is a free program.

Join Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4805056565, Meeting ID: 480 505 6565.