Silver Lake Historical Society selling magnets, ornaments as gift ideas
Kent Weeklies
Looking for holiday shopping ideas? The Silver Lake Historical Society is selling exclusive Silver Lake magnets and ornaments. These Ohio-shaped, wooden, laser-cut ornaments
are personalized for the Village. The cost is $15, and you can choose either a magnet version or an ornament with a red ribbon.
The ornaments/magnets are available for purchase at Silver Lake Village Hall (mask required), or by emailing silverlakehistory@gmail.com.
The Silver Lake Historical Society is also selling six black and white photos of the iconic Silver Lake. The photos are $10 each or $50 for the entire set. The photos are professionally printed at Akron Commercial Color Lab.
If you are interested, email silverlakehistory@gmail.com.