Library Line - week of Dec. 13

Kent Weeklies

Unless otherwise noted, all library programs are free, thanks to the generous support of the Friends of the Library.

Important Update on Library Service

The Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library is offering Drive-Up Window and Curbside Pickup Service only. The library building is closed to the public, but he outdoor book drop remains open.

Drive-Up Window and Curbside Hours Mon. and Wed.: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tues. and Thurs.: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Fri. and Sat.: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; and Sun: Closed

Telephone support is available during open hours. For more information visit www.smfpl.org.

Holiday Closings

The library’s Drive-Up Window and Curbside service will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23. These services will resume at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 28. The library will close at 5 p.m,.on Thursday, Dec.31 and reopen at 10: a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4. The library’s building remains closed to the public. For more information visit www.smfpl.org/update.

Book Chats

Have you missed talking about books as much as we have? Then join our librarians for bimonthly themed Book Chats to discuss recent releases, hot bestsellers, favorite classics, and much more. Beginning in January, we will meet virtually using a Zoom chat room on the first Tuesday evening of the month at 6:30 p.m. and the last Wednesday afternoon of the month at 2 p.m. unless otherwise noted. New members are always welcome. For more information, visit www.smfpl.org, click on “events” and navigate to January 5 and 27 to find Book Chats. For technical assistance or more information, call the Adult Information Desk at 330-688-3295 ext. 4.

Digital Library Card: The Perfect Homebound or Social Distancing Solution

Digital Library Cards are available for permanent Ohio residents who are at least 18 years old and who do not already have a Full-Service Library Card. A Digital Library Card is a virtual library card that will give you access to all of the library’s digital resources—eBooks, eAudiobooks, digital magazines, digital movies and TV shows, downloadable and streaming music, research tools and databases, and online classes. A Digital Library Card can be upgraded to a Full-Service Library Card at the library’s at the DriveUp Window during regular library hours.

“Perfect Match” Book Selection Service

The library has a new service that helps patrons find their literary match. It’s a matchmaking service where librarians hand select books and other library materials that are perfect for patrons and their family members. Complete the Perfect Match form at www.smfpl.org/perfectmatch and within 24 hours, librarians will provide patrons with items based on your specifications and suggestions. Patrons will be notified when materials are ready.

Curbside PickUp

In addition to the drive-up window, patrons now have the option of using curbside service to pick up books, DVDs, and other library materials they have placed on hold, either online or over the phone. The library has two designated parking spots for this service. Patrons are asked to call the number on the parking lot sign and then stay in your vehicles, as a library staff member brings their materials to them. Returned items should be placed in the book drop.

Mini Yarn Hat Ornament Craft for Teens

Make a Mini Yarn Hat Ornament for the holidays! Beginning on Monday, Dec. 14, free Mini Yarn Hat Ornament teen craft kits will be available at the Drive-Up Window, or Curbside while supplies last. Kits will include yarn, ornament wire, pre-measured cardboard ruler, cardboard tube section, and instructions. This craft is intended for teens ages 12 to 17. Limit one kit per person, as supplies are limited. Please note that scissors are needed for this craft.

Carry-Out Crafts for Kids

Stop by and pick up a craft to take home on Friday, Dec. 15. These craft kits can be picked up at the Drive-Up Window or curbside while supplies last. Crafts are intended for ages 2-8. Additional household supplies, such as glue and markers, will be required to complete the crafts.

Park and Connect – Free Wi-Fi Service

Looking for free internet service? Connect instantly to our high speed Wi-Fi in the library parking lot. Community members do not need a library card to access the internet but may need one to use digital content and resources. This service is available 24/7 and passwords are not required.

Kindergarten Readiness: Home Activity Series

You can prepare your 4- or 5-year-old child for kindergarten success by practicing the necessary skills at home, and Spike’s Place is here to help! Every month, we'll post stories, songs, and tips on our website. Activity kits will be available to pick up while supplies last. These activities will help your child practice skills recommended by the Stow-Munroe Falls City School District. Visit www.smfpl.org/kindergarten for more information.

Miss A Program?

Did you miss one of our programs? Just visit our Virtual Program Archive at www.smfpl.org/programarchive. Videos will be posted for select programs after they air on Facebook. The majority of our programs are generously funded by the Friends of the Library.

Acme Community Cash Back

Please save your Acme receipts during Acme’s Community Cash Back program. Receipts must be received by Jan. 30, 2021. Receipts can be put in the book drop.

Story Time at Home

Do you miss Story Time? You can still enjoy stories and songs from home every Tuesday at 10 a.m. by visiting www.facebook.com/SMFPL. To access our full collection, go to www.smfpl.org, click the Children’s tab and then “Story Time at Home.” Special Christmas stories with Mrs. Claus on Dec.15 and 22

Using Your Library from Home

Health and safety are our number one priority, but sometimes there’s no place like home. We are working hard to make as many online library services and programs available to you as possible. If you choose to stay at home, know that you have a wealth of resources that are available to you. If you are new to the online experience and need some guidance, we are just a phone call or email away. Call 330-688-3295 ext. 4 or email a librarian at information@smfpl.org. Stay connected with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. For the latest in library services, visit www.smfpl.org.