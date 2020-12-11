Faith and Worship - week of Dec. 13

Kent Weeklies

Churches’ information listed here was current as of press time on Thursday. Attendees should contact their church for specific information on schedule and program changes.

RESURRECTION LUTHERAN CHURCH

Resurrection Lutheran Church, located at 1981 Graham Road, Stow, invites the community to worship with them at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook. Search Resurrection Lutheran Stow to find them. Prayers are also posted there daily.

For more information, call 330-689-1045.

THE COMMUNITY CHURCH OF STOW

The Community Church of Stow, A United Church of Christ, is located at1567 Pilgrim Drive, Stow. Contact the church at 330-688-8927, email: stowucc@yahoo.com, or online at http://www.stowcommchurch.org

Worship with Interim Pastor Larry Baldridge is being held in the sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. Pews are marked for social distancing and everyone is asked to wear a mask. No nursery care is available at this time. Services are also being live streamed on Facebook.

Adult Bible Study meets outdoors at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, currently under the direction of Karl Slonaker.

Meet with former Pastor Jim Case on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. for prayer in the sanctuary, followed by fellowship and coffee. All are welcome.

In-church worship will be held on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and worship on wheels will be held at 10:30 a.m. Those wishing to attend the 8:30 a.m. service must sign up online through SignUpGenius, by email or by calling the church office to be placed on the list.

The 10:30 a.m. service is called “Worship on Wheels.” Bring your family and worship in your car. Pastor will speak from the front entrance. Tune radios to FM 89.1 to hear the service. All visitors must remain in your cars.

Anyone who has traveled, has been exposed to anyone who has been ill, or is in an at-risk population should refrain from in-person worship. Only those who are prepared to follow all guidelines should attend.

Live-stream worship will continue on Sundays on Facebook at 8:30 a.m. and available on YouTube at 9 a.m.

Lydia’s Pantry (food bank) is open and being used at an unprecedented rate. Keep in mind donations and referrals. Simply email or call the office for a drop-off or take-out (Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday) from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The church is located at 3725 Kent Road, Stow. For more information contact the office at 330-688-7213 or office.ststephenstow@gmail.com or www.ststephen-stow.com

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH IN STOW

The United Methodist Church in Stow is now offering its "Parking Lot Worship" beginning at 9:30 a.m. A recorded service will be available on the website, so Google stowumc.org and scroll to the bottom of the page; click on the "Our YouTube Channel" link to find the recorded worship services.

Food Pantry Hours: The food pantry is operating during its regular hours: Mondays and Wednesdays are 9 a.m. to noon; Thursdays are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A driver license or a state-issued photo ID is all that is required for an individual to be able to shop.

Children's Place is now enrolling. Limited spots available for Preschool and the Pre-K classrooms. Email childrensplace1@yahoo.com for more information and to schedule a virtual tour.

The Christmas Eve service will be held at 7 p.m. in the parking lot. Remain in your cars, keep the heat running, tune to 94.5 FM on your radio dial and enjoy as you hear the story of the first arrival of the Lord and King. Plan to attend this special service done in a most creative, socially-distanced, and safe way as possible during this time of rising COVID-19 instances.

Contact the church, located at 4880 Fishcreek Road in Stow, by phone at 330-673-7752, by email at umcinstow@gmail.com, or visit the website at www.stowumc.org.

TWIN FALLS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Follow the church on FaceBook for live streaming the 10:45 a.m. Sunday worship service.

Stop by and check out the "Little Free Library". It's located at the edge of the entrance along the side of the driveway.

There are many children's books and some adult books. Take one or two and you can leave one or two if you wish but not required. No time limit on them. Storytime is always a good time. The church is happy to be contributing to the community in helping words come alive to young readers,

There will be a modified Messy Church to which the community is invited, in a drive-thru format, coming up at 4:30 on Dec. 13. There will be a surprise visitor and lots of prizes along the way.

Christmas Eve Candlelight service will be live streaming at 7 p.m. Dec. 24.

Live streaming of the worship service on Sundays at 10:45 a.m. is availableat www.twinfallsumc.org

Twin Falls United Methodist Church , with Pastor Jim Lewis, is located at 60 N. River Road in Munroe Falls; phone is 330-688-5676; and website is www. twinfallsumc.org.

NEW LIFE CHURCH - STOW

The Celebration of Advent has begun, which covers the four weeks preceding Christmas Day. The themes are Hope, Joy, Peace, and Love. Sunday services are at 9:30 and 11 a.m. with Kids Ministry in the 11 a.m. service. Pastor Eric Prior will be speaking in both services. They will be back in the Book of Acts, Chapter 20.

On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. will be the annual service. The Christ Candle will be lit to finalize Advent. Then Sunday, Dec. 27, there will be one Family Service at 11 a.m

Wednesday night Prayer is also open to all. to come at 7 p.m. for a one-hour prayer service. And, teens, you and your friends may come to the church also on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for an interesting, fun time with Pastor Elizabeth Kargbo.

CDC guidelines are always observed. Masks are available if you forget yours. Seating is appropriately spaced.

You may get the most up-go-date information by visiting www.newlifechurchonline.com/​coronavirus. If you need care or prayer during this time, call 330-562-6285 (calls go immediately to a staff member) or email care@newlifechurchonline.com.

A green bin for recycled papers is located at the north edge of the parking lot just off Route 91 next to the church sign. Flattened cardboard boxes and bagged shredded papers are also welcome.

The church is located at 4415 Darrow Road in Stow. Telephone is 330-562-6285. Email office@stownewlife.com or visit http.//​www.stownewlife.com.

REJOICE LUTHERAN CHURCH

Rejoice Lutheran Church in Hudson will host Christmas Eve worship services at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. You can attend in person or virtually by viewing the live stream on the Facebook Live page.

Rejoice is located at 7855 Stow Road, Hudson. Visit www.rejoicelc.org or Rejoice Lutheran Church Facebook page.