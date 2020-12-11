Faith and Worship - week of Dec. 13

Kent Weeklies

Churches’ information listed here was current as of press time on Thursday. Attendees should contact their church for specific information on schedule and program changes.

Tallmadge United Methodist Church

Tallmadge United Methodist Church, 207 N. Munroe Road, continues to hold Sunday Drive-in worship services in the back parking lot and welcomes all visitors and guests. There are two services on Sundays, one at 9:30 a.m and one at 10:45 a.m.

Services include music, scripture reading a children’s message and the Rev. Scott Low giving the message. A free will offering is available as you leave each service and if you are a guest from another church, support the ministry and mission of your church by the means they provide.

Small group studies are available and meeting on the church lawn, in a backyard, under the portico at church or at a MACA Park pavilion.

Sign up and the group leader will connect with you about the group’s next meeting date and location. To sign up or see what you would be interested in check our website: www.tallmadgeumc.org.

St. Mark Lutheran Church

Worship Service Hours 9:30 am single service until further notice, in the church building with social distance between pews. (Also streamed live on Facebook page or via audio bridge. Call 1-773-231-9226, and when prompted, entering Meeting ID 149 585 9573# OR our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnhr1pVBdLmrudjzi0IXCPA/videos?view_as=subscriber)

Church office hours: By appointment

The church is located at 158 North Ave, Tallmadge,. Its website is http://​www.stmark-lutheran.org/.

Tallmadge Lutheran Church

Tallmadge Lutheran Church, located just east of the Tallmadge Rec Center at 759 East Ave., has returned to in-person Sunday morning worship services at 8 am and 10:30 am with a time for Bible study for adults at 9:15 am.

Face masks are required for in-person worship. TLC continues to offer a live-stream of Sunday morning worship at 8 am that can be found at www.facebook.com/​TallmadgeLutheranChurch and anytime at www.tlcoh.org.

Call Pastor Andy at 330-633-4775 or visit the website www.tlcoh.org for more information.

First Congregational Church

The Executive Council of First Congregational Church of Tallmadge, located at 85 Heritage Drive, has decided to cease meeting for in-person worship from now until at least Jan. 17, 2021. This Sunday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m., FCC will have Parking Lot and online worship only. Attendees in the parking lot can tune in to FM 103.1. All visitors and guests are welcome to attend parking lot services. A free will offering will be accepted from those who wish to give.

Advent daily devotional booklets are available for those who wish to take one. Additional Advent devotionals for children and families are also available. All devotional materials are free.

This Sunday the Third Advent Candle - Joy will be lit. The scripture reading is from John 1:19-29. Pastor Dave will preach the message “John’s Prelude.” All donations for “Dare to Share” are due this Sunday. The Children’s ministry and Youth Groups are now meeting online only, due to the increase of COVID cases in the area. Contact the church office for more information concerning these online meetings.