GriefCare Place temporarily suspends onsite groups, programs and services

The GriefCare Place has announced it is suspending all onsite grief support groups and programs. This temporary suspension will take place as long as Summit County is designated at the Purple Level under Ohio’s COVID-19 Public Health Advisory System - now and in the future.

“While this decision was not an easy one, we are committed to do our part to help protect our grievers, volunteers and our neighbors in Summit County and throughout northeast Ohio," said executive director Becky Costello Bulgrin.

“We understand that grief is intensified in times of stress and isolation. We also know that the year-end holidays make grief stronger, harder and more difficult. We are poised to resume onsite groups and programs as soon as possible.”

Program and operations manager Kathi Bertolini added, “During the Stay at Home Order earlier this year we maintained contact with our grievers in a number of ways, with great success. We have already redirected our efforts to this service model.”

“Though it’s true that our remaining December 2020 grief support groups and programs will not take place as originally planned, we continue to strive toward our purpose: to bring hope and healing to broken hearts caused by the death of a loved one.” Bulgrin said. “Our office remains open and we will be working hard to carry out our mission in new ways and to plan for 2021.”

Anyone with questions, concerns, or other needs should call 330-686-1750, email at griefcareplace@gmail.com, or on Facebook messenger.

Founded in 1997, The GriefCare Place is recognized as a pioneer and leading provider of free, peer-led grief support programming and services in Northeast Ohio. Free grief support programming and services were provided to more than 450 adults at no charge in 2019.