Library to offer virtual storytimes in December

Aurora Memorial Library will offer two virtual storytimes this month. Families can access them through the Portage County District Library Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PortageCountyDistrictLibrary.

The themes for these storytimes are Santa, which will be available from Dec. 15 through Dec. 21, and “Mouse’s Christmas,” which will be available from Dec. 22 through Dec. 28. Each session will end with a theme-related craft demonstration. Patrons may pick up craft materials for their children prior to the storytime sessions, while supplies last, by calling 330-562-6502 to schedule a contactless pick-up time.

All PCDL libraries are currently closed to the public, but patrons can place holds on books and audio-visual items, or request storytime craft materials. Patrons can schedule a pick-up time when requesting crafts; they must wait until they have been notified that their books and A/V materials are available before calling to schedule a contactless pick-up for these items. All requested items are placed in a bag, marked with the patron’s name, on a table in the front lobby of the library.

The Aurora Memorial Library staff can be reached at 330-562-6502 for reference questions and hold requests during this temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Business hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The library will not be staffed for the holidays on Dec. 24, 25 and 31, as well as on Jan. 1.

