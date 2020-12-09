Hudson United Methodist Church offers free Sunday School kits

Kent Weeklies

Hudson United Methodist Church (HUMC) invites local families to register for free Sunday school kits to be distributed in early January.

From the safety and comfort of home, these kits provide opportunities for faith development and community during the pandemic. Materials are designed for ages 3 years to fifth grade and will include weekly Bible lessons, crafts/activities, memory verse charts, and snacks.

Children may also join teachers and other students twice a month for a lesson via Zoom.

To request a kit, contact HUMC's Director of Family Ministries, Kerrie Book (kerrieevansbook@gmail.com), by Dec. 28.