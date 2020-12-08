Hudson Community First wrapping up fund drive

Kent Weeklies

Hudson Community First, a local non-profit promoting positive youth development, is wrapping up their annual fund drive Dec.31.

Due to COVID-19 and the in-person nature of most Community First events, the 2020 annual fund drive is more important than ever. Every student that attends any school in Hudson benefits in some way from Community First programming. The organization's mission is to build self esteem, provide leadership opportunities, support student endeavors and to provide skills and service opportunities.

Many residents do not have children in the schools any longer, but supporting Community First gives kids a place to be nurtured and to belong. Over 170 HHS students are members of the Community First youth board at Hudson High and more than 100 residents are members of two dynamic boards (advisory and volunteer) that guide the organization.

As 2020 wraps up, consider support of this premier youth organization that focuses on kids and promotes programs that encourage them to thrive. Go to www.Hudsoncommunityfirst.com to donate or call 330-807-1517.