Nordonia Hills Branch Library News and Programs - week of Dec. 7

Holiday Teas: Start a New Tradition! A virtual program - Thursday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m.

Join certified Tea Specialist Angela Strech-Gotthardt to share the flavors of the tea leaf and learn the tradition of sharing tea and conversation with family and friends. Register to receive a Zoom link.

We are all looking forward to a time when we can safely entertain family and friends at home, with the kind of holiday gatherings that make life feel so special. Join for a program that will inspire your creativity and get those planning wheels turning. The first 30 registrants will be able to pick up a sampling of teas at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library to use while following along with the program .

You will receive an e-mail with the participation weblink 3 days before the program . Contact the library if you are unable to attend.

This program is generously sponsored by the Friends of Nordonia Hills Branch Library.

Coffee and Conversation: Thursday Virtual Book Discussion

A monthly meeting to discuss fiction and nonfiction titles in a casual group setting – virtually. This is an in-person discussion. Please register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link to the discussion.

Thursday, Dec. 10, 2 p.m. "Such a Fun Age" by Kiley Reid

Thursday, Jan. 14, 2 p.m. "Writers and Lovers" by Lily King

Casual Reads

A monthly meeting to discuss light fiction titles in a casual group setting. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a zoom link.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2 p.m. "Between You & Me" by Susan Wiggs

Monday, Jan.11, 2 p.m. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens

Mystery Book Virtual Discussion - Wednesdays, Dec. 23, Jan. 27, Feb. 24, 6 p.m.

Join to discuss a good mystery. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link to the discussion.

Wednesday, Dec. 23, 6 p.m. "A Better Man" by Louise Penny

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Children and Teen programs

Take It Make It Stick Puppets - Through Dec. 31

Stop into the Nordonia Hills Branch Library to pick up a craft kit to make a snowman and a reindeer stick puppet, while supplies last.

Baby Time - Thursdays, Dec. 10, Dec. 17, Jan. 14, 10:15 a.m.

Baby Time features books, bounces, songs, and bubbles, followed by a playtime.

Baby Time is for children 24 months and under with a parent or caregiver.

Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a zoom link.

Toddler and Preschool Story Time - Thursdays, Dec. 10, Dec. 17, Jan. 14, 11:15 a.m.

Story time features stories, rhymes, music, sometimes flannels, and bubbles. Story Time is for children ages 2- 5 with 2-year-olds accompanied by a parent, or caregiver.

Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a zoom link.

After School program - Wednesdays, Dec. 9, Jan. 13, 4 p.m.

Join Miss Melissa virtually for an after school craft. Please register at akronlibrary.org to receive a zoom link.

Dec. 9 – Weaving-Weave a bookmark or bracelet using Popsicle sticks. Craft kit with craft sticks and yarn available at the Nordonia Hills Library.

Jan. 13 - Plastic Spoon Snowman – Make a snowman in a clay pot with white pom-poms or cotton balls, and white plastic spoon. Craft kits will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library after Jan. 2.

Messy Monday - Monday Dec. 21, Jan. 11, 6 p.m.

Join for some virtual messy fun. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link. Remember to wear old clothes - you may get messy.

Dec. 21- coffee filter art and parachute person. Make a person out of pipe cleaners and then tie-dye a coffee filter with markers to turn it until a parachute for your person.

Jan. 11- Jackson Pollock art. Learn about Jackson Pollock and create some Jackson Pollock inspired art. Supplies are available for pick up at Nordonia Hills Library after Jan. 2.

Teen Turn Out

Every month we'll try something new. Maybe a craft or a recipe or a skill you can take with you out into the world. Please register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Dec. 15, 6:30 p.m. Finger-knitting a gift for a friend.

Jan. 12, 6:30 p.m. Can you tie a knot? Join and use your talent to create a Macramé Key Chain.