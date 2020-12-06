Tallmadge Rec Center news

Kent Weeklies

Tallmadge Recreation Center Hours

Monday-Thursday: 5 am - 9 pm

Friday: 5 am-8 pm

Saturday and Sunday: 8 am - 6 pm

Child Care Hours

Monday-Friday: 9 am - noon and 3-7 pm

Saturday: 8 am-noon

Limit of 9 children at a time.

Play structure will be closed and limited toys available.

Other restrictions apply. See front desk for details.

Camp in a Box

The Parks and Recreation Department is offering three themed ‘Camp in a Box’ activities for kids. Themes include Pokemon, Outdoors and Superheroes. Each box comes with a list of activities and most supplies needed. Cost is $20/residents and $25/non-residents.

Letters to Santa

The Tallmadge Recreation Center has installed a mailbox in the lobby that goes straight to the North Pole! Children can mail their letters to Santa and if they include a self-addressed, stamped envelope, Santa will write them back! The mailbox will be available through Dec. 15.

Hummingbirds Youth Soccer

The Parks and Recreation Department is offering Jump Start Youth Soccer for ages 3-6 at the Recreation Center. Classes will be Sunday mornings, Jan. 16-Feb. 20. Social distancing and other guidelines will be followed. Cost is i$70/residents and $80/non-residents. Register at the Rec by Jan. 10.

Youth Flag Football

The Parks and Recreation Department is offering Jump Start Youth Flag Football for children in grades K-3 at the Recreation Center. Classes will be Sunday afternoons, January 16-February 20. Social distancing and other guidelines will be followed. Cost is $70/residents and $80/non-residents. Register at the Rec by January 10.