HCTV Schedule - week of Dec. 6

Marsha McKenna

Kent Weeklies

• The December edition of Good Day in Hudson features guest Mike Rickman, longtime HCTV sports announcer and volunteer. Host Frank Youngwerth also takes the show back to his 2002 visit with the late Ada Cooper Miller and Bob Entenman, discussing what Christmas was like when Ada was a young girl. Tom Vince shares his Moment in Hudson History with holiday traditions, and Liz Murphy presents Happening in Hudson December 2020. Brian Suntken produced a special feature about the story behind Irving Berlin’s song, “White Christmas.”

• On Tuesday evening, the HHS Orchestras performances will stream live from the HHS Auditorium, with time in between. The HHS Men’s Chorus and the Women’s Chorus will stream Wednesday evening, and Vocal Impact will be streamed live on Thursday evening. These performances will repeat on HCTV through the holiday season.

• Hudson Rotary Club welcomes Renee Harvee, VP of the Cleveland Browns Foundation

• The City Club of Cleveland presents a collection of the forum’s “Democracy Unchained” series that has focused on rebuilding the American government for the people.

• Forum 360 host Leslie Ungar talks with Kamelia Fisher, One of A Kind Pet Rescue, about families giving up their pets due to living situations as another example of the collateral damage of COVID-19.

• The Community of Saint John offers an Advent Lessons and Carols to celebrate the season of joy.

• HCTV Archives: The Hudson Profile of Ada Cooper Miller; Tribute to Ada; James Ellsworth discussed by Dr. Raymond “Skip” Hyser and historian Tom Vince; Hudson Garden Club presents Natural Holiday Decorating with Polly Kurowski; Music from The Western Reserve presents the Salzedo Harp Duo and also Mossburg-Howsman; Inn Chat: Mrs. Van Osdol hosted by Ms. Ren.

HCTV community programming is Spectrum channel 1021. Government programming is 1022. Community information is 1023. To stream the HCTV channels and view archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.

Monday, Dec. 7

9 a.m. Profile: Ada Cooper Miller

10 a.m. Tribute to Ada

11 a.m. Yeji: The Grey Colt

11:30 a.m. Inn Chat: Van Osdol

Noon Rotary: Harvee

1 p.m. MWR: Mossburg-Howsman

2 p.m. HGC: Natural Holiday

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Thrive

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Rotary: Harvee

7 p.m. Yeji: The Grey Colt

7:30 p.m. North of 60

8 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

9:30 p.m. James Ellsworth

11 p.m. CC: Democracy Unchained

Tuesday, Dec. 8

7 a.m. MWR: Mossburg-Howsman

8 a.m. HLHS: Bromfield

9 a.m. Veteran Howdy Holschuh

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. CC: Democracy

Noon HLHS: Susan Eisenhower

1 p.m. HHS Choir concert

2 p.m. SoM: Love & Logic

3 p.m. Tribute to Ada

4 p.m. HGC: Natural Holiday

5 p.m. North of 60: Medicare

5:30 p.m. Helen Kitzmiller

6 p.m. HHS Orchestras LIVE

9 p.m. Profile: Ada Cooper Miller

10:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson

Wednesday, Dec. 9

7 a.m. SoM: Love & Logic

8 a.m. Holiday Walk 2017

8:30 a.m. James Ellsworth

10 a.m. HGC: Natural Holiday

11 a.m. Schmoozin’ with Susan

Noon Good Day in Hudson

1:30 p.m. Inn Chat: VanOsdol

2 p.m. HHA: Don Reisig Tribute

3:30 p.m. Howdy Holschuh

5 p.m. MWR: Salzedo Harp Duo

6:30 p.m. North of 60

7 p.m. HHS Men’s Chorus LIVE

7:40 p.m. HHS Women’s Chorus

8:30 p.m. Yeji: The Grey Colt

9 p.m. Tribute to Ada

10 p.m. Rotary: Harvee

11 p.m. Parade of Bands

Thursday, Dec. 10

7 a.m. Howdy Holschuh

8:30 a.m. Inn Chat: VanOsdol

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. Forum 360: Pets

10:30 a.m. MWR: Salzedo Harps

Noon HLHS: Louis Bromfield

1 p.m. Tribute to Ada

1:50 p.m. Profile: Ada C. Miller

3 p.m. James Ellsworth

4:30 p.m. Inn Chat: VanOsdol

5 p.m. North of 60: Medicare

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. Holiday Walk 2017

7:15 p.m. HHS Vocal Impact

8:30 p.m. Forum 360: Pets

9 p.m. CC: Democracy Unchained

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson

Friday, Dec. 11

7 a.m. CC: Democracy Unchained

8 a.m. Tribute to Ada

8:50 a.m. Profile: Ada C. Miller

10 a.m. Yeji: The Grey Colt

10:30 a.m. North of 60

11 a.m. Akron Roundtable

Noon Rotary: Hardee

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. Salzedo Harp Duo

3 p.m. CC: Democracy Unchained

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Thrive

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Yeji: The Grey Colt

6:30 p.m. James Ellsworth

8 p.m. Holiday Walk 2017

8:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Forum 360: Pets

11 p.m. Solstice Flute Ensemble

Saturday, Dec. 12

7 a.m. Profile: Ada Cooper Miller

8:10 a.m. Tribute to Ada

9 a.m. Good Day in Hudson

10:30 a.m. James Ellsworth

Noon HHS Choir Concert

1 p.m. HGC: Natural Holiday

2 p.m. HLHS: Louis Bromfield

3 p.m. MWR: Mossburg-Howsman

4 p.m. CC: Democracy Unchained

5 p.m. SoM: Love & Logic

6 p.m. HCF: Career Panel

6:30 p.m. Tribute to Ada

6:50 p.m. Profile: Ada C. Miller

8:30 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, Dec. 13

7 a.m. SoM: Love & Logic

8 a.m. CC: Democracy Unchained

9 a.m. Forum 360

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. Yeji: The Grey Colt

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2:30 p.m. Holiday Walk 2017

3 p.m. Profile: Ada Cooper Miller

4:10 p.m. Tribute to Ada

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: Hardee

7 p.m. MWR: Salzedo Harp Duo

8:30 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. HCF: Career Panel

11 p.m. MWR: Mossburg-Howsman