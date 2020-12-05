Joshua Stow DAR Chapter partnering with Pals Socks for community service project

Kent Weeklies

The Joshua Stow Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (Joshua Stow NSDAR) is partnering with Pals Socks for the Best Foot Forward Campaign.

The chapter is asking for your help to raise funds to support community service projects through the sale of socks.

DAR strives to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service, and more. The Best Foot Forward Campaign helps the chapter raise funds to support community service activities. Pals Socks are fun collectible socks created to promote empathy, inclusivity and to make the world friendlier. Visit palssocks.rallyup.com/joshuastowdar to check out the fun and unique socks available. Donations are also accepted through the website.

If you have any questions, reach out to coordinator Kristen Hoover at joshuastowdar@gmail.com.

One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and even in numerous foreign countries. Over 1 million women have joined the DAR since it was founded on October 11, 1890. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible. Whether you are a busy executive, retired, a stay-at-home mom, or an active grandmother, DAR offers many opportunities to get involved with service and fellowship. For additional information about DAR, contact Joshua Stow NSDAR at joshuastowdar@gmail.com.