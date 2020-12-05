Cuyahoga Falls Public Library - Dec. 7-12 programs

Kent Weeklies

Important note on library services:

In response to the surge in COVID-19 cases and the Summit County Stay-At-Home Advisory, the Cuyahoga Falls Library has moved to drive-thru services until further notice.

Library Drive-Thru & Reference Hours:

Tuesday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

All library programs are virtual. For more information and registration visit: www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

Teen Choose Your Own Adventure! 12/9/2020 4- 5 p.m.

Before you enter, you should know there are at least 23 different stories to play out. Some are short, some are longer, some are tragic, some are victorious. Some require puzzle solving, some won't. Grab a pen and paper so you can take notes. Play through as many times as you'd like! Register to receive a Google Docs link to play.

Werewolf: The Game 12/9/2020 4- 5 p.m.

Teens are invited to play this classic game of whodunnit. You will secretly be assigned a role as either a werewolf or a townsperson. Will the village be saved or destroyed? Only time will tell. Six people needed to play. Registration and Cuyahoga Falls Library card number required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program. (Please do not share this with others)

Nutcracker Storytime 12/12/2020 2 - 3 p.m.

Join us to celebrate the spirit of the holidays through this interactive, virtual Nutcracker storytime! This fun program merges literacy, art, music, and ballet for children. Wonderful programming for girls and boys alike! All participants will receive a take-home kit full of Nutcracker activities. Presented in partnership with Ballet in the City and Cuyahoga Valley Arts Center. For preschool and up. Registration is required.