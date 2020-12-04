SMFHS speech and debate earns third at Copley

Kent Weeklies

Guided by the second-place finish from Public Forum debaters Allie Vale and Natalie Pigman, the Stow-Munroe Falls HIgh School Speech and Debate team finished third out of 23 teams at the virtual Copley tournament.

Vale and Pigman have now placed at two of the team's three regular season tournaments. Meanwhile, senior Emily Keyser and sophomore Nolan Miller — who both placed in their respective categories last season — returned to the top six in their events for the first time this year. Keyser finished third in Program Oral Interpretation, and Miller placed fifth in Humor Interpretation.

Other placers included Andy Jesson in Lincoln-Douglas debate (sixth) and Connor Powers in Humor (third). Elias Vara Maurice finished third in his chamber of Congressional Debate.

The team is currently accepting donations as it's only a fourth of the way through its regular season. Checks can be addressed to the SMFHS Speech and Debate team and can be sent directly to the high school at 3227 Graham Road, Stow 44224.

The Bulldogs were scheduled to next compete at Wadsworth on Dec.5.