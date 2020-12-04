Job Search meeting to offer effective ways to job hunt

Kent Weeklies

On Monday, Dec. 7, Jeremy Short will present “Job Seeking during the Time of COVID” for Hudson Job Search.

Short will discuss tips and techniques that will help determine what is the most effective way to job hunt during COVID and how the job interviewing has changed. Be sure to bring your questions to this seasoned HR Management leader. For more than 20 years, Short has possessed a number of progressively responsible roles directing and leading Human Resources initiatives. He is currently a Director, Talent Management & Development at The MetroHealth System and is an Adjunct Professor of Human Resources Management at Baldwin Wallace University. Prior to working in the healthcare field he worked for over 17 years at Sherwin Williams.

Hudson Job Search meets the first and third Monday evenings of every month currently on ZOOM. To register for the ZOOM meeting please go to the contact info page on the website and request to be registered for the meeting. You will receive a registration link and then get your invitation to join. All are welcome to join at 7 p.m.to participate in virtual networking, with speakers starting at 7:30 – 9 p.m.

For more information go to www.hudsonjobsearch.org