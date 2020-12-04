GriefCare Place support groups for week of Dec. 6

Kent Weeklies

The GriefCare Place offers support groups that give the one grieving the loss of a loved one by death the understanding of the grief process and encourages them that healing will come. All grief support groups are at no cost.

All groups will meet at The GriefCare Place Support Center, at 4499 Darrow Road in Stow. Call the office for further information and detailed directions 330-686-1750 or email: griefcareplace@gmail.com. Monthly meeting calendars are posted on thewebsite, www.thegriefcareplace.org

Individual Counseling

Individual counseling is provided by a licensed professional grief therapist in affiliation with Fairhaven Counseling Services for a fee. Call the Fairhaven Counseling office at 330-940-2522 to schedule an appointment.

The GriefCare Place, serving grievers from 66 communities in Northeast Ohio, has been committed since 1997 to bring hope and healing to broken hearts caused by the death of a loved one. It celebrated its 20th year anniversary of helping broken hearts heal in 2017.

UPCOMING GROUP SESSIONS and EVENTS:

Bereaved Parents - A support group for parents who have experienced the death of a child of any age. The next group meeting will be Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Pre-register for this group meeting by calling 330-686-1750.

Christmas Helpful Hints for Holiday Hurts - When you are grieving a loved one's death, the holiday season can be especially painful. Our Helpful Hints for Holiday Hurts session helps participants prepare for the holidays and even discover hope for the future. Please join us for the Helpful Hints for Holiday Hurts session for practical tips to navigate the holiday season while grieving.

It will take place Tuesday, Dec. 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Stow Community Church (located behind The Briarwood) 1567 Pilgrim Drive, Stow. Pre-Registration required. RSVP 330-686-1750.

Christmas Holiday Coffee and Conversation - When you are grieving a loved one's death, the holiday season can be especially painful. Our Coffee and Conversation session helps participants prepare for the holidays and even discover hope for the future. Please join us for practical tips and discussion about navigating the holiday season while grieving. Pre-Registration required. RSVP 330-686-1750.

It will take place on Tuesday Dec. 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The GriefCare Place, 4499 Darrow Road ,Stow.