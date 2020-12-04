Friends of Hudson Parks holds membership drive

Kent Weeklies

The Friends of Hudson Parks organization is looking for members, volunteers and corporate sponsorships.

The all-volunteer group’s annual membership drive helps to fund activities such as Pack the Pond, Hike Hudson, Geocaching Adventure, Playground Palooza, Park Ambassador Program, children’s educational programs, and the Darrow Road Park pollinator meadow.

An annual Family membership is $20, and Individual memberships are available for $10. Members may also contribute at the $50 Benefactor level or donate larger amounts. Friends of Hudson Parks is a 501(c)(3) organization, and all contributions are 100% tax deductible. Membership forms have been mailed to current and previous members. Prospective new members may print out the membership form from www.friendsofhudsonparks.org under the “Get Involved” section. Completed forms and checks should be mailed to Friends of Hudson Parks, P.O. Box 941, Hudson 44236.

Friends of Hudson Parks also offers a number of rewarding volunteer opportunities, either as a Park Ambassador or by helping with community events and educational programs. That includes students or others who may have a volunteer service requirement to fulfill. Any individuals or groups interested in volunteer opportunities may email friendsofhudsonparks@gmail.com.

Businesses and other organizations who wish to support Hudson’s parks may also get involved as annual sponsors through the “Best Friends” program. Best Friends are recognized by including their logos on the Friends’ website, email newsletter, and marketing and advertising materials throughout the year. Interested organizations may email friendsofhudsonparks@gmail.com for more information or to start a discussion.