Church to host Community Financial Peace Program

Redeemer Lutheran Church of Cuyahoga Falls is hosting the Financial Peace University program offered by the Dave Ramsey organization and his team of financial experts. All community area citizens are invited to participate. The program offers a guide for couples and individuals to take control of their financial future to bring economic peace. It offers guidance in managing a budget, paying off debt, planning for retirement and other important financial concerns.

The program consists of nine weekly lessons which are viewed at participant’s leisure via a virtual lecture. Once each week a fixed time group discussion will be held under the guidance of a trained moderator which will also be held virtually via Zoom. Physical or digital worksheets are included as part of this course. Each week session covers a

different topic.

The kick-off session is on Jan. 19, 2021, and the program will run for nine weeks at a cost of $129.99. A money-back guarantee is offered if you are not satisfied and cancel prior to 14 days after the start.

For further information or to learn how to enroll, contact Naomi Walz at the Redeemer Lutheran Church office 330-923-1445 or via e-mail at nwalz@redeemerlutheran.us.