BlueWater String Quartet presents a holiday concert Dec. 13

Kent Weeklies

The Hudson Library & Historical Society’s Music Series concludes the year with a virtual holiday concert featuring the BlueWater String Quartet on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m. Note that the original concert date has been changed.

The concert will premiere on the library’s Facebook page and will be available for streaming on the library's YouTube page anytime thereafter. Access the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HudsonLibrary.HistoricalSociety.

Violinists Rachel Englander and Nancy Patterson, violist Anna Gerber, and cellist Linda Atherton perform a program of holiday favorites, including arrangements of "The Nutcracker, "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," the contemporary carol "Mary, Did You Know?" and many others. The four string players are all members of the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra, Northeast Ohio's premier chamber ensemble and are active freelancers and teachers in the metropolitan Cleveland area.

No registration is necessary. For more information, email AskUs@hudson.lib.oh.us or visit hudsonlibrary.org.