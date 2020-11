HCTV Program Schedule: Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

Kent Weeklies

Akron Roundtable presented Para M. Jones, Ph.D., President, Stark State College, with “Educating and Training During the Pandemic.”

Yeji Around Town features The Grey Colt. Host and producer HHS senior Yeji Kim talks with owner Julie Kalis about current trends, Small Business Saturday, the store’s Annual Holiday Stocking Competition & Raffle, and adjusting to the pandemic.

North of 60 welcomes Rich Waldron, of Devoted Health, to discuss the Medicare Advantage plan.

The Planter of Modern Life: Louis Bromfield and the Seeds of a Food Revolution author Stephen Heyman virtually presented his research to the Hudson Library and Historical Society, airing on HCTV.

Forum 360 talks with two members of the Collaborative on Community Policing in Ohio about law enforcement officers working to improve the safety of Ohioans. Guests are: Tom Miller, Sheriff, Medina County and Ronnie Dunn, Ph.D , Chief Diversity Officer, Cleveland State University.

HCTV Archives: HHA Honors Don Reisig 2013; Rotary Roast for Jimmy Sutphin 2015; Veteran Howdy Holschuh; State of Mind 2020: Love & Logic; Holiday Walk 2017; James Ellsworth: Benefactor, by Tom Vince; Music from the Western Reserve: Cleveland Brass Works; “Schmoozin’ with Susan” with Susan Terkel visiting the 2004 Sidewalk Sale.

Monday, November 30

9 a.m. Akron Roundtable

10 a.m. Vet: Howdy Holschuh

11:30 a.m. Inn Chat: Van Osdol

Noon Rotary: New Members

1 p.m. Sutphin: Rotary Roast

2 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

3 p.m. Schmoozin’ with Susan

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Thrive

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Rotary: New Members

7 p.m. North of 60: Medicare

7:30 p.m. Yeji: The Grey Colt

8 p.m. Akron Roundtable

9 p.m. HHA: Don Reisig

11 p.m. CC: Anti-Semitism

Tuesday, December 1

7 a.m. Love & Logic

8 a.m. Akron Roundtable

9 a.m. Schmoozin’ with Susan

10 a.m. Yeji: Grey Colt

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. CC: Future Elections

Noon Inn Chat: Van Osdol

12:30 p.m. Holiday Walk

1 p.m. Sutphin: Rotary Roast

2 p.m. Cleveland Brassworks

3 p.m. Soccer vs Massillon

5 p.m. North of 60: Medicare

5:30 p.m. Yeji: Grey Colt

6 p.m. HLHS: Eisenhower

7 p.m. Holiday Walk 2017

7:30 p.m. Inn Chat: VanOsdol

8 p.m. HHS Choir concert

9 p.m. HLHS: Bromfield

10 p.m. Love & Logic

11 p.m. Akron Roundtable

Wednesday, December 2

7 a.m. HHS Choir concert

8 a.m. Gail Royster

9 a.m. Sutphin: Rotary Roast

10 a.m. HLHS: Riku Campo

11 a.m. Vince: Ellsworth

Noon HLHS: Bromfield

1 p.m. Vet: Howdy Holschuh

2:30 p.m. Football vs Harding

5 p.m. Love & Logic

6 p.m. HHA: Don Reisig

7:30 p.m. Forum 360

8 p.m. Vince: Clinton RR

9 p.m. HLHS: Eisenhower

10 p.m. Rotary: Members

11 p.m. Parade of Bands

Thursday, December 3

7 a.m. North of 60: Medicare

7:30 a.m. Inn Chat: VanOsdol

8 a.m. Vince: Clinton RR

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. HHA: Don Reisig

11:15 a.m. Cleveland Brass

Noon Football vs Riverside

3 p.m. Love & Logic

4 p.m. HHS Choir concert

5 p.m. North of 60: Medicare

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. Inn Chat: VanOsdol

7 p.m. Vet: Howdy Holschuh

8:30 p.m. Holiday Walk 2017

9 p.m. Schmoozin’ with Susan

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. Sutphin Roast

Friday, December 4

7 a.m. HLHS: Eisenhower

8 a.m. Akron Roundtable

9 a.m. HLHS: Riku Campo

10 a.m. James Ellsworth

11 a.m. Love & Logic

Noon Rotary: New Members

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. North of 60

2 p.m. Field Hockey vs Magnificat

3:30 p.m. Inn Chat: VanOsdol

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Thrive

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Yeji: The Grey Colt

6:30 p.m. Holiday Walk 2017

7 p.m. HCF: Career Panel

7:30 p.m. HHA: Don Reisig

9 p.m. Vince: Ellsworth

10 p.m. ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Inn Chat: VanOsdol

11 p.m. Schmoozin’ with Susan

Saturday, December 5

7 a.m. Akron Roundtable

8 a.m. Schmoozin’ with Susan

9 a.m. Vince: Ellsworth

10 a.m. Yeji: The Grey Colt

10:15 a.m. Soccer vs Walsh

Noon Love & Logic

1 p.m. Vet: Howdy Holschuh

2:30 p.m. Inn Chat: VanOsdol

3 p.m. Girls Soccer vs Nordonia

4:30 p.m. Holiday Walk 2017

5 p.m. Vince: Clinton RR

6 p.m. HLHS: Bromfield

7 p.m. Solstice Flute Ensemble

8 p.m. HHS Choir concert

9 p.m. Parade of Bands

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Field Hockey vs Magnificat

Sunday, December 6

7 a.m. Solstice Flute Ensemble

8 a.m. Cleveland Brass Works

9 a.m. Forum 360

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. Holiday Walk 2017

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2:30 p.m. HHA: Don Reisig

4 p.m. Sutphin Rotary Roast

5 p.m. Community of St. John

6 p.m. Rotary: New Members

7 p.m. Inn Chat: Van Osdol

7:30 p.m. North of 60

8 p.m. Schmoozin’ with Susan

9 p.m. Akron Roundtable

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Soccer vs Austintown