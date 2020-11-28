Cuyahoga Falls Library Programs & Events

Kent Weeklies

Important note on library services:

In response to the surge in COVID-19 cases and the Summit County Stay-At-Home Advisory, the Cuyahoga Falls Library has moved to drive-thru services until further notice.

Library Drive-Thru & Reference Hours:

Tuesday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Library Services

Telephone and chat reference

Browse and download our digital library 24/7

Quality virtual programming for all ages!

Free WiFi in the parking lot

Drive-Thru Services

Print, copy, or fax

Golden buckeye application

Tax forms

Payment of fines or copies with cash or credit (no debit)

Holds pickup or book requests

Program Kits

Returns, fines & auto-renewals

We are processing returns about 7-10 days after they are dropped off. Any renewals or fines that accrued during that time will be waived from your account once the items come off your card. If after that 10-day window you are still seeing returned books on your account or fines you are not sure about, please reach out.

VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

All library programs are virtual. For more information and registration visit: www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

Teen Choose Your Own Adventure!

12/2/2020 4 - 5 p.m.

Before you enter, you should know there are at least 23 different stories to play out. Some are short, some are longer, some are tragic, some are victorious. Some require puzzle solving, some won't. Grab a pen and paper so you can take notes. Play through as many times as you'd like! Register to receive a Google Docs link to play.

Werewolf: The Game

12/9/2020 4- 5 p.m.

Teens are invited to play this classic game of whodunnit. You will secretly be assigned a role as either a werewolf or a townsperson. Will the village be saved or destroyed? Only time will tell. Six people needed to play. Registration and Cuyahoga Falls Library card number required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program. (Please do not share this with others)