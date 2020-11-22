St. Joseph Church offers virtual Giving Tree

Kent Weeklies

All are invited on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, at 8 a.m. for Mass at St. Joseph Church before getting started on all that cooking and baking. All attendees should wear a mask. Social distancing protocols will be followed.

This holiday season St. Joseph Parish is providing simple ways to give to Cuyahoga Falls/Akron neighbors, beginning with the Giving Tree which has gone virtual. You can visit saintjoe.org/tree to see the SignUp Genius page to choose the gifts you would like to donate to the Peter Maurin Center and Good Neighbors of Cuyahoga Falls. Gifts are due by Dec. 6.

Save the Date. We Give Catholic will take place on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1. For more information, visit saintjoe.org/wgc.

Weekday Masses are held Monday through Friday at 8:45 a.m. Sunday Masses are held at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., and noon with the Sunday Vigil on Saturdays at 5 p.m. All Masses are in the Church.

For more information on these events or on becoming a parishioner, visit www.saintjoe.org or call 330-928-2173. Saint Joseph Parish Church is located at 1761 Second Ave., Cuyahoga Falls.