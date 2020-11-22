Cuyahoga Falls Library Programs & Events

Kent Weeklies

Library closed for holiday

The library will close Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 5 p.m. and be closed for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Virtual Programs

All library programs are virtual. For more information and registration visit: www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

Make Your Own Website or Blog

11/25/2020 Noon - 1 p.m.

Learn how to make your own website or blog with no coding skills required using WordPress. We'll demonstrate how you can create and customize your new site and discuss free and paid hosting options. This is an interactive lecture-style class. Bring your laptop to follow along or just take notes on your handout. Part of the Business Success @ Your Library program series, presented by Sarah Kepple, Gigalearn. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Teen Choose Your Own Adventure!

12/2/2020 4 - 5 p.m.

Before you enter, you should know there are at least 23 different stories to play out. Some are short, some are longer, some are tragic, some are victorious. Some require puzzle solving, some won't. Grab a pen and paper so you can take notes. Play through as many times as you'd like! Register to receive a Google Docs link to play.

Country Christmas Trees

12/2/2020 5 - 6 p.m.

Learn how to create a fun ornament or decoration using just a stick, some materials and some twine. We’ll also include a Cricut cardstock reindeer pattern as part of this activity! Supplies for 2 trees and 1 reindeer will be provided. Please include your email when registering so that we can send you a link to the tutorial and let you know when the kit of materials is ready to be picked up.

Candy Cane Mice

12/5/2020 1 - 2 p.m.

Create a fun candy cane friend with this hands-on project for kids and adults alike! Supplies for creating 2 mice will be included in each kit. Please include your email when registering so that we can send you a link to the tutorial and let you know when the kit of materials is ready to be picked up.

Library Hours

The library will be open Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.,;Wednesdays 1 – 6 p.m.; Thursdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Saturdays 1 – 5 p.m.