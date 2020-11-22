Anniversary: Mr. and Mrs. James Skinner

Kent Weeklies

Mr. and Mrs. James Skinner are celebrating their golden anniversary.

James Richard Skinner and the former Melinda Tina Walkup were married Nov. 21, 1970, in Akron

They are the parents of James Skinner (wife Christina); Melinda Velka ((Skinner) husband Mark Velka); Jennifer Skinner; and Christine Skinner (Eric Lynum).

They have 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Melinda retired after over 30 years customer service at Hess Print Solutions and James is retired from Cargill.

The couple will celebrate their 50th anniversary with family safely at home.