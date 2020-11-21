First Congregational to host Christmas Cruise Thru

Kent Weeklies

First Congregational Church has provided a Breakfast with Santa for over 20 years and this year instead of canceling this tradition, there will be a new option.

On Dec. 5, the church will offer a safe, family friendly Christmas Cruise Thru. All are invited to pile your family in your car and drive through the church's parking lot. There will be booths decorated in Christmas movie themes. Each booth will also have something to share - a snack, drink, entertainment or craft to take home and make. Movie Trivia questions will also be with each booth for you to participate in a trivia card quiz.

Santa will also be here in his red truck will to pose for a picture. Since Santa can’t afford to get COVID-19, he will be remaining in the truck, but kids can hop out of the car and take a picture next to the truck. There is a cost of $10/ vehicle that helps cover the cost of supplies for you to take home. Registration is required to attend. You will find links to register and make your payment on this page of the website, https://fcctallmadge.org/2020/11/09/christmas-cruise-thru/.

After your payment is received, a ticket will be emailed to you with the time you are to arrive on Dec. 5. If there are questions, contact Wendy Brown at wbrownfcc@sbcglobal.net or 330-633-4931.

The church is located at 85 Heritage Drive in Tallmadge.