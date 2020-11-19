Send a personalized holiday letter

Kent Weeklies

The Stow- Munroe Falls High School Drama Club is having a new fundraiser this year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the club is no longer able to host its annual Lunch With Santa Event. So the members have come up with a new holiday fundraiser: Personalized Holiday Letters.

Family members can choose from a variety of people to “send” the letter from such as Santa, an elf on the shelf, another special family member, or anyone else you could want. These letters will be handwritten by the drama club members and mailed to your home.

The cost of the letters is $5 and can be purchased through venmo or sending a check to the high school. All these payment options and the form to fill out for the letters can be found at https://tinyurl.com/smfhsletters.