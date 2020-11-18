Nordonia Hill Branch Library: November & December programs at the library

Kent Weeklies

Adult Speaker and Demonstration Programs

Coffee and Conversation: Thursday Book Discussion

A monthly meeting to discuss fiction and nonfiction titles in a casual group conversation - from home! This discussion will take place online. Please register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link. Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion date.

Thursday, Dec. 10, 2 p.m. "Such a Fun Age" by Kiley Reid

Thursday, Jan. 14, 2 p.m. "Writers and Lovers" by Lily King

Mystery Book Discussion - Wednesdays, Dec. 23, Jan. 27, Feb. 24, 6 p.m.

Join us to discuss a good mystery! This is an in-person discussion. Please register by phone, in person or at akronlibrary.org. For proper social distancing, attendance is limited to ten participants. Facial coverings are required throughout the entirety of the program.

Wednesday, Dec. 23, 6 p.m. "A Better Man" by Louise Penny

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 6 p.m. "The Fallen" by David Baldacci

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 6 p.m. "The Searcher" by Tana French

Carve, Print, Repeat! Linocut Printmaking for Beginners Thursday, Dec. 3, 6 p.m.

Learn the basic process for making linocuts, relief prints from linoleum. This is a socially distanced, in person event. Seats are limited. Register by phone, in person, or at akronlibrary.org.

Relief printmaking is the oldest type of printmaking in the world, dating back to the Egyptians in 500 BCE. The process involves removing the "whites" of a drawing from a block of wood, a piece of linoleum, or some other material. The image left after carving is raised up "in relief." Apply ink to the surface of the block, and the image can be printed again and again. In this class, we will learn the basic process for making linocuts, relief prints from linoleum. Let's get printing! Seats are limited. Facial coverings are required throughout the entirety of the program.

DIY Holiday Gifts - Monday, Dec. 7, 6 - 7:30 p.m.

We are back for our 12th season of fun and affordable gift-giving ideas! Learn to create your own holiday gifts on virtually any budget. This is a socially distanced, in-person event. Register by phone, in person, or at akronlibrary.org. For teens (8th grade and up) and adults.

Casual Reads

A monthly meeting to discuss fiction and nonfiction titles in a casual group setting. This is an in-person discussion. Please register by phone, in person or at akronlibrary.org. For proper social distancing, attendance is limited to ten participants. Facial coverings are required throughout the entirety of the program.

Monday, Dec. 14, 2 p.m. "Between You & Me" by Susan Wiggs

Socrates Café - Adult Discussion and Philosophical Exploration

Wednesdays, Dec. 9, Jan. 13, Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m.

A monthly gathering of adults engaging in conversation, exploring current events, thoughtful ideas, and reasoned debates. Come and take part, or just listen to the discussion! Please register.

For all patrons 16 & over. No homework – No assigned reading.

This is an in-person discussion. Please register by phone, in person or at akronlibrary.org. For proper social distancing, attendance is limited to ten participants. Facial coverings are required throughout the entirety of the program.

Holiday Teas: Start a New Tradition! A virtual program Thursday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m.

Join certified Tea Specialist Sue Swain to share the flavors of the tea leaf and learn the tradition of sharing tea and conversation with family and friends. Register to receive a Zoom link.

We are all looking forward to a time when we can safely entertain family and friends at home, with the kind of holiday gatherings that make life feel so special. Join us for a program that will inspire your creativity and get those planning wheels turning. The first 50 registrants will be able to pick up a sampling of teas at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library to use while following along with the program.

You will receive an e-mail with the participation weblink 3 days before the program. Please contact the Library if you are unable to attend.

This program is generously sponsored by the Friends of Nordonia Hills Branch Library.

Children’s Programs

Baby Time - Thursdays, Nov. 19, Dec. 10, Dec. 17, 10: 15 a.m.

Baby Time features books, bounces, songs, and bubbles, followed by a playtime.

Baby Time is for children 24 months and under with a parent or caregiver.

Please register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Toddler and Preschool Story Time - Thursdays, Nov. 19, Dec. 10, Dec. 17, 11:15 am

Story time features stories, rhymes, music, sometimes flannels, and bubbles followed by a playtime. Story Time is for children ages 2-5 with two-year-olds accompanied by a parent, or caregiver.

Please register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Take It Make it Stick Puppets - Dec. 1-31

Stop into the Nordonia Hills Library to pick up a craft kit to make a snowman and a reindeer stick puppet, while supplies last.

School Age Programs

Messy Monday - Monday, Nov. 23, 6 p.m.

Join us for some virtual messy fun. Remember to wear old clothes - you may get messy. Please register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link

Nov. 23 Flubber- On Nov. 23, follow along if possible, while Miss Melissa does a demo of the different ways she makes flubber for her story times and other programs. We will also discuss the science behind it. Starting Nov. 25, you can pick up a sample of the flubber at the front desk.

Dec. 21- coffee filter art and parachute person. Make a person out of pipe cleaners and then Tie-dye a coffee filter with markers to turn it until a parachute for your person.

Paper Circuits - Friday, Nov. 20, 4 p.m.

Learn the basics of circuits and make your work of art light up. Please register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

After School Craft - Wednesday, Dec. 9

Join Miss Melissa virtually for an after school craft. Please register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Dec. 9 – Weaving-Weave a bookmark or bracelet using Popsicle sticks. Craft kit with craft sticks and yarn available after Dec. 1 at the Nordonia Hills Library.