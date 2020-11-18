Knights of Columbus selling nativity scenes

Kent Weeklies

The Stow-Hudson Knights of Columbus are again offering an outdoor nativity scene, featuring the Holy Family within a Christmas tree.

The sturdy 4-foot tall display is made of white double-walled plastic. The cost of each Nativity Tree is $75, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the local KofC council. There are also two additional multi-color designs which can be viewed at http://www.NativityTree.com/kofc-10936-stow/.

These units are available after Thanksgiving and can be delivered at no cost to your residence in the Stow-Hudson area.

Contact Ron Crock (330-931-6777) or Bob Eikenburg (440-759-2378) to purchase one this Advent season.