Hudson Library & Historical Society: An Evening with author David Brown Dec. 2

Marsha McKenna

Kent Weeklies

The Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event Wednesday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m. with historian David S. Brown, author of "The Last American Aristocrat: The Brilliant Life and Improbable Education of Henry Adams." Brown will discuss his revelatory biography of Adams, who is considered a literary icon and one of America’s most prominent writers and intellectuals of his era.

Adams was the great-grandson of John Adams and grandson of John Quincy Adams. He lived through the Civil War and the industrial Revolution, met Abraham Lincoln, bowed before Queen Victoria, and counted powerful figures including President Theodore Roosevelt as friends and neighbors. His observations of these men and their policies in his private letters provide a penetrating assessment of Gilded Age America on the cusp of the modern era. "The Last American Aristocrat" presents intimate and insightful details of a fascinating and unusual American life and a new window on 19th century United States history.

David Brown teaches history at Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania. He is the author of several other books including "Paradise Lost: A Life of F. Scott Fitzgerald" and "Richard Hofstadter: An Intellectual Biography."

Copies of "The Last American Aristocrat" will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins. If you have any questions, email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call 330-653-6658 x1010.