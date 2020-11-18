CFHS PTSO to host Holiday Vendor Fair Dec. 5

Kent Weeklies

The Cuyahoga Falls High School PTSO will be hosting a Holiday Vendor Fair on Dec. 5 at Cuyahoga Falls HIgh School. The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.The fair will take place in both the cafeteria and the gymnasium.

There will be vendors for holiday gift ideas. Concessions will also be sold. All proceeds from the event will go toward the 2021 Scholarship Fund. Masks must be worn at the event. Call Susan Keller at 330-715-2398 if you have any questions.