Twinsburg HIstorical Society: Open House set for Nov. 22

Kent Weeklies

Please update your calendars:Our November Open House is Nov. 22 from 2 to 5 p.m. because of Thanksgiving. We will have a few guests from Locust Grove available to chat from a distance and through a mask.

We are still working on our virtual version of “The Tales of Locust Grove.” This will be the last in person opportunity to buy a raffle ticket for the Doll House. It is on view at the Museum. Tickets are $5 and there are only a few left. There are pictures on our Facebook page. If you live in or near Twinsburg we can deliver your tickets. Send us a PM on our Facebook page.

Our Gift Shop will be open too and we will have our Twinsburg merchandise on sale with gift ideas for out-of-town friends. We take credit cards, checks, cash and PayPal.

We have a limited number of high school yearbooks. We are offering them for a donation in any amount along with some class pictures. The following years are available. 1959, 1960, 196i, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1967, 1972, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1981, 1983, 1993, 2009. We also have Senior Class pictures from 1963-64, 1968-69, 1970-71, 1971-72. Give what you can. If you have old yearbooks and old class pictures that you no longer want, give them to us and we will not only find them a good home, it helps the Historical Society. We also have a second floor office space available for rent. It is in the Roach House that houses the Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce on Church Street, next to the Congregational Church. For more information call us and leave a message

Christmas is coming to the museum on Sunday Dec. 13 from 2 to 5 p.m.This is a departure from our usual party at the Riley House We will have music and decorations but no food. Come and wear your Christmas mask. It is a family friendly event.The Friends of the Library have a beautiful selection of festive masks in all colors. Great gift idea and great way to support our sister organization.

Please join the Facebook page too. That way you can keep up with the latest news. We count on you to check our website, the Facebook page and our press releases in the local papers. Watch for the signs in the wooden frame in front of the Barn too. We do all we can to keep you informed. Becoming a member of the Historical Society is another great way to support us and you will get our Newsletter in your email. That way you can keep informed even if you head south for the winter or even for forever.

The website is www. twinsburghistoricalsociety.org; phone 330-487-5565.