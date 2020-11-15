Thanksgiving service at First Church of Christ, Scientist Nov. 26

Kent Weeklies

First Church of Christ, Scientist, Hudson, 7200 Valley View Road, invites the public to its Thanksgiving service on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 10:30 a.m. It will be in-person and observed with masks and social distancing per the Ohio Department of Health mandates.

Readings from the King James Bible and Science and Health With Key to the Scriptures, by Mary Baker Eddy will be followed by a period for expressions of gratitude from the congregation.

There will be no collection. All are welcome. For further information call 330-653-6965.