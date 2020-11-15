Hudson faith communities join together for online Thanksgiving service

Kent Weeklies

First Congregational Church of Hudson, Christ Church Episcopal, and Temple Beth Shalom invite the community to an online interfaith Thanksgiving service on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. The service will include stories, song, and sacred readings focused on gratitude for our many blessings. This will be the third year the service has been offered, but the first time it is solely online.

“Now more than ever, in a year full of uncertainty, it’s incredibly important for us to join with our friends and neighbors – albeit virtually - and focus on the good in the world,” said Rev. Dr. Peter Wiley, Senior Pastor, First Congregational Church of Hudson.

The service will be broadcast on a variety of platforms: All faith communities' Facebook pages; www.hudsonucc.org FCCH's YouTube Channel (First Congregational Church of Hudson); and Hudson Community Cable Channel 1021.

An online offering will support the OPEN M Free Medical Clinic, a medical facility dedicated to reducing health disparities and providing patient-centered services to people with limited access to medical care in Summit County. Enrolled patients receive all services, including medications and diabetic supplies, free of charge.

For more information, visit www.hudsonucc.org, www.christchurchhudson.com, or https://tbshudson.org.