HCTV Program Schedule: Nov. 16 - 22

• This week, HCTV presents HHS Football announcers Mike Rickman and Matt Palumbo with “Highlights from the OHSAA Division II Region 5 playoff game, Hudson vs Hoban.”

• Hudson City Schools virtually celebrates the opening of the new Middle School with a ribbon cutting presentation and speakers, and then link to a "fly inside" virtual tour at your leisure.

• Hudson Heritage Association presents historian Tom Vince discussing “The Railroads of Hudson” since 1851 when Hudson became the first town in Summit County to have a railroad connection. The Cleveland & Pittsburgh Railroad and the Clinton Air Line Railroad are included.

• Rotary Club of Hudson presents a panel of Rotary Club members with a Tribute to Veterans.

• Hudson Community First presents its Virtual Career Panel featuring mechanical engineer Kathryn Daltrioio, PhD; emergency nurse Betsy Novakovich, MSN, RN; pharmacist Kevin Zak, PharmD, MBA; orthopedic surgeon Gregory Gasbarro, MD, MS; and ornithologist Clay Graham, M.SC. You can also view it online at www.vimeo.com/hudsoncommunitytv.

• The November edition of Good Day in Hudson welcomes Scott Reid, visiting his dad Kirk Reid and, to salute Veterans Day and Honor Flights, veteran George Ducas. Tom Vince tells of WRA ’43 alum and WWII veteran Valentine Fries, and Liz Murphy shares What’s Happening in Hudson in November.

• City Club of Cleveland presents David Giffels, author, Barnstorming Ohio: To Understand America.

• Hudson Library & Historical Society presents a virtual presentation by Finnish-born international skincare expert, makeup artist, and beauty director Riku Campo; plus another virtual presentation by Dr. Keith Campbell, author of The New Science of Narcissism: Understanding One of the Greatest Psychological Challenges of Our Time – and What You Can Do About It.

• Forum 360 presents Justin Alan Hayes, author of The House of You: 5 Tips for a Successful Career.

• HCTV Archives features Tom Vince with research about the assassination of JFK; Hudson Garden Club presents Peter Hatch talking about the Monticello Gardens.

HCTV community programming is Spectrum channel 1021. Government programming is 1022. Community information is 1023. To stream the HCTV channels and view archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.

Monday, Nov. 16

8 a.m. Middle School Open

9 a.m. State of Mind: Sports

10 a.m. Mike & Matt: Football

11 a.m. Good Day Hudson

Noon Rotary: Veterans

1 p.m. Gail Royster

2 p.m. HLHS: Narcissism

3 p.m. Middle School Open

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Thrive

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Rotary: Veterans

7 p.m. HHA: Hudson Railroads

7:30 p.m. HCF Career Panel

8 p.m. Mike & Matt: Football

9 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. HLHS: Riku Campo

11 p.m. CC: David Giffels

Tuesday, Nov. 17

7 a.m. Mike & Matt: Football

8 a.m. CC: David Giffels

9 a.m. HGC: Monticello

10 a.m. HCF Career Panel

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. HLHS: Narcissism

Noon Gail Royster interview

1 p.m. Boys Soccer vs Jackson

3 p.m. HLHS: Riku Campo

4 p.m. Good Day Hudson

5 p.m. North of 60: Funerals

5:30 p.m. Girls Soccer vs Nordonia

7:15 p.m. HHS Fall Choir

7:30 p.m. HCF Career Panel

8 p.m. HHA: Hudson Railroads

8:30 p.m. Field Hockey vs Magnificat

10 p.m. State of Mind: Sports

11 p.m. HLHS: Narcissism

Wednesday, Nov. 18

7 a.m. City Club: David Giffels

8 a.m. Mike & Matt: Football

9 a.m. HLHS: Riku Campo

10 a.m. HCF Career Panel

10:30 a.m. HHA Hudson Railroads

11 a.m. Middle School Open

Noon. North of 60: Funerals

12:30 p.m. Yeji: The Red Twig

1 p.m. Boys Soccer vs Walsh

2:45 p.m. HHS Fall Choir

3 p.m. HLHS: Narcissism

4 p.m. City Club: Giffels

5 p.m. Boys Soccer vs Austin Fitch

6:30 p.m. Gail Royster

7:30 p.m. Forum 360

8 p.m. Middle School Open

9 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. Rotary: Veterans

11 p.m. Vince: JFK Assassination

Thursday, Nov. 19

7 a.m. State of Mind: Sports

8 a.m. HGC: Monticello

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. Vince: JFK Assassination

11 a.m. HLHS: Narcissism

Noon. Gail Royster interview

1 p.m. Parade of Bands

2 p.m. Boys Soccer vs Jackson

4 p.m. Good Day Hudson

5 p.m. North of 60: Funerals

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. Vince: JFK

7:30 p.m. HCF Career Panel

8 p.m. Girls Soccer vs Nordonia

9:30 p.m. HHA: Hudson Railroads

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. HGC: Monticello

Friday, Nov. 20

7 a.m. Vince: JFK Assassination

8 a.m. Football vs Riverside

11:15 a.m. HHS Fall Choir

11:30 a.m. HCF Career Panel

Noon Rotary: Veterans

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. Field Hockey vs Magnificat

3 p.m. City Club: Giffels

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Thrive

5:30 p.m. Boys Soccer vs Walsh

7:15 p.m. HHS Fall Choir

7:30 p.m. HCF Career Panel

8 p.m. Mike & Matt: Football

9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 p.m. ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Field Hockey vs Magnificat

Saturday, Nov. 21

7 a.m. HLHS: Riku Campo

8 a.m. State of Mind: Sports

9 a.m. Middle School Open

10 a.m. HHA: Hudson Railroads

10:30 a.m. HCF Career Panel

11 a.m. Good Day Hudson

Noon Boys Soccer vs Jackson

2 p.m. Football vs Riverside

5:15 p.m. HHS Fall Choir

5:30 p.m. Boys Soccer vs Austintown

7 p.m. Gail Royster interview

8 p.m. Vince: JFK Assassination

9 p.m. Parade of Bands 2020

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Boys Soccer vs Walsh

Sunday, Nov. 22

7 a.m. City Club: Giffels

8 a.m. State of Mind: Sports

9 a.m. Forum 360

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. HCF Career Panel

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2:30 p.m. HHA: Hudson Railroads

3 p.m. Girls Soccer vs Nordonia

5 p.m. Community of St. John

6 p.m. Rotary: Veterans

7 p.m. HLHS: Narcissism

8 p.m. Vince: JFK Assassination

9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Football vs Warren Harding