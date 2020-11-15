HCTV Program Schedule: Nov. 16 - 22
• This week, HCTV presents HHS Football announcers Mike Rickman and Matt Palumbo with “Highlights from the OHSAA Division II Region 5 playoff game, Hudson vs Hoban.”
• Hudson City Schools virtually celebrates the opening of the new Middle School with a ribbon cutting presentation and speakers, and then link to a "fly inside" virtual tour at your leisure.
• Hudson Heritage Association presents historian Tom Vince discussing “The Railroads of Hudson” since 1851 when Hudson became the first town in Summit County to have a railroad connection. The Cleveland & Pittsburgh Railroad and the Clinton Air Line Railroad are included.
• Rotary Club of Hudson presents a panel of Rotary Club members with a Tribute to Veterans.
• Hudson Community First presents its Virtual Career Panel featuring mechanical engineer Kathryn Daltrioio, PhD; emergency nurse Betsy Novakovich, MSN, RN; pharmacist Kevin Zak, PharmD, MBA; orthopedic surgeon Gregory Gasbarro, MD, MS; and ornithologist Clay Graham, M.SC. You can also view it online at www.vimeo.com/hudsoncommunitytv.
• The November edition of Good Day in Hudson welcomes Scott Reid, visiting his dad Kirk Reid and, to salute Veterans Day and Honor Flights, veteran George Ducas. Tom Vince tells of WRA ’43 alum and WWII veteran Valentine Fries, and Liz Murphy shares What’s Happening in Hudson in November.
• City Club of Cleveland presents David Giffels, author, Barnstorming Ohio: To Understand America.
• Hudson Library & Historical Society presents a virtual presentation by Finnish-born international skincare expert, makeup artist, and beauty director Riku Campo; plus another virtual presentation by Dr. Keith Campbell, author of The New Science of Narcissism: Understanding One of the Greatest Psychological Challenges of Our Time – and What You Can Do About It.
• Forum 360 presents Justin Alan Hayes, author of The House of You: 5 Tips for a Successful Career.
• HCTV Archives features Tom Vince with research about the assassination of JFK; Hudson Garden Club presents Peter Hatch talking about the Monticello Gardens.
HCTV community programming is Spectrum channel 1021. Government programming is 1022. Community information is 1023. To stream the HCTV channels and view archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.
