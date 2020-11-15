Cuyahoga Falls Library news & events

Kent Weeklies

Virtual Programs

All library programs are virtual. For more information and registration visit: www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

Immune Health

Nov. 16 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Understanding nutrition’s role in your immune health can feel overwhelming. Julie will guide you through simple descriptions of how your lifestyle can benefit your immune health. This program can help support your body during the winter and travel, as our immune systems can be challenged during those times. Part of Live Well @ Your Library series, presented by Julie Wise, University Hospitals. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Read Em and Eat Book Club

Nov. 16 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Kids ages 2nd grade and up are invited to sign up for this unique book and cooking club. The library will provide a book for you to take home and read, as well as a yummy recipe that pertains to the story, which you can make in the week leading up to the book club. We'll then get together on Zoom to discuss the book and how our recipes turned out! Books and some ingredients will be supplied by the library. Registration is required.

All-Ages Storytime

Nov. 17 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Get ready to sing, read, and share together via Zoom! This story time will be geared for kids of all ages. For safety purposes registration is required.

Navigating OhioMeansJobs.com

Nov. 18 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Did you know that OhioMeansJobs.com is more than just a search engine? This interactive workshop covers everything OhioMeansJobs.com has to offer, including completing a career profile, searching for job, preparing for interviews, identifying new education and career opportunities, and managing your income. Additionally, for our proud Veterans the workshop will provide an overview of the military skills translation tool within OhioMeansJobs.com. Presented by Ohio Means Jobs. Registration required to receive virtual meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Zoom Scavenger Hunt for Teens

Nov. 18 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Answer some trivia and race to find the answer with items from inside your house! Registration and Cuyahoga Falls Library card number required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Health Chats: Diabetes Education

Nov. 18 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Diabetes mellitus, commonly known as diabetes is a metabolic disease that results in high levels of sugar in the blood. This presentation will provide you with a deeper understanding on what diabetes is, how to recognize it and how it is treated. Presented in partnership with Western Reserve Hospital. Registration Required.

Riverfront Readers Book Club

Nov. 19 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

This group meets the third Thursday of the month. New members are always welcome. This month, we are reading The Other Wes Moore by Wes Moore. Call the library to reserve your copy of the book. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program. Digital copies of the book are available.

G Suite: Benefits of Google Photos

Nov. 21 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Join Tech Trainer Carolanne as she shares how to use Google photos to save your pictures from your phone or device, so that they are available directly in the cloud. This also makes it simple to free up space on your device and share with friends and family. She will also show how to use some of the other features in Google Photo that will make looking for pictures and keeping them organized much easier. This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.

Library Hours

The library will be open Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesdays 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturdays 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.