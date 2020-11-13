Aurora Library invites children to guess how many acorns

Kent Weeklies

Children visiting the Aurora Memorial Library can take a guess at how many acorns are in the jar located in the children’s area of the library.

The child who guesses closest to the actual number of acorns, without exceeding the amount, will win a stuffed squirrel and book.

This contest will end Nov. 30. For more information on this or any other library programs, call 330-562-6502 or visit www.portagelibrary.org.

The Aurora Memorial Library is open on Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. It is closed on Thursdays and Sundays.