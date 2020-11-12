Aurora Knights complete successful Kettle Corn Season

Kent Weeklies

Wednesday, Oct. 28 marked the end of the inaugural Knights of Columbus Kettle Corn season at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish. The response from the Aurora Community exceeded all expectations.

The Knights are extremely grateful to the many Aurora residents who purchased product, week after week. As has been reported previously, the success has allowed the Knights to extend their charitable outreach beyond the normal outlets.

For the last three months – August through October – the Knights have been working closely with the Volunteers of America Food Pantry to supply; pantry items, personal items, frozen meals, fresh fruits, milk, cheese, eggs and vegetable as requested by the Food Pantry.

Each Saturday, a request is sent to the Knights and on Monday morning, the Knights shop, buy and deliver the requested items to the Food Pantry. The Knights have approved continuing this relationship through the month of December and are hoping to extend into next summer.

The awesome support of the local community has enabled this relationship to develop. The Knights want to extend a huge thank you to the Community for their wonderful support. Early plans are in the development stage for a second Kettle Corn season next summer.